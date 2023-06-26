West Indies v Ireland: Hosts defeat tourists by 58 runs in opening game of women's ODI series
|One-day international - West Indies Women v Ireland Women
|West Indies 297-6 (50 overs): Matthews 109, Taylor 55, Henry 53; Murray 3-60
|Ireland 239-9 (50 overs): Lewis 83, Delany 40, Prendergast 37; Matthews 3-53, Fletcher 2-49, Joseph 2-53
|West Indies won by 58 runs
West Indies defeated Ireland comfortably by 58 runs in the opening match of a women's three-game one-day international series in Saint Lucia.
Captain Hayley Matthews hit 109 for the hosts, with Stafanie Taylor contributing 55, as they posted a total of 239-9 after winning the toss.
Gaby Lewis led the tourists' response with 83 runs but they finished on 239, with Matthews taking 3-53.
The sides meet again on Wednesday before concluding the series on 1 July.
