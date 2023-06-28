Spinner Dan Moriarty's five-for for Yorkshire was his sixth in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day four) Yorkshire 550-9 dec & 200-6: Lyth 55, Bean 38; Gohar 3-63 Gloucestershire 464: O Price 113, Hammond 92, T Price 59; Moriarty 5-139 Yorkshire (13 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (12 pts) Match scorecard

Gloucestershire all-rounder Ollie Price completed an excellent maiden first-class century during an otherwise low-key final day at Headingley as their County Championship clash with Yorkshire finished in a draw.

Price moved from 97 not out overnight to reach three figures in the day's first over as the visitors were bowled out for 464 in reply to Yorkshire's first-innings 550-9 declared

He was last man out for 113 off 162 balls as loanee left-arm spinner Dan Moriarty finished with 5-139 on his Yorkshire debut.

The home side started their second innings with a lead of 86 and reached 200-6 in the 48th over when rain stopped play at 4.30pm, a lead of 286, and no more play was possible.

There was always the chance of a potential final day contrived finish, but that did not eventuate and both sides - relegated from Division One last year - remain closer to the bottom of the Division Two table than they are to the top.

Yorkshire claimed 13 points and have won once from seven outings, while Gloucestershire took 12 and remain winless after eight.

Price reached his milestone century with a leg-glance boundary off the fifth ball of the day from George Hill.

Two balls later, Matt Taylor edged seamer Dom Leech to first slip as Gloucestershire slipped to 425-9.

Wrapping up Gloucestershire's innings, debutant Moriarty bowled a sweeping Price to secure his fifth wicket having joined from Surrey for the next month of Championship action.

Unfortunately for the smattering of spectators present on an overcast day at Headingley, it was not a day's play jam-packed with edge of your seat action.

But even though the game was drifting, Gloucestershire bowled well after lunch and took some scalps with them back to the South West, while Adam Lyth posted a pleasing half-century for Yorkshire.

Lyth and Fin Bean shared a 73-run opening partnership at the start of Yorkshire's second innings, with Bean caught behind pushing forwards at Zafar Gohar's left-arm spin three balls into the afternoon for 38, which included a pulled six off Ollie Price's off-spin.

Lyth pulled, reverse swept and drove on the way to 55 before edging Zaman Akhter's seam to first slip, ending a 56-run second-wicket stand with captain Shan Masood.

The Pakistani international was then bowled reverse sweeping at compatriot Gohar shortly afterwards, leaving Yorkshire at 135-3 in the 31st over.

By that stage, the floodlights had been turned on at Headingley and a break for bad light and rain from just before 3.00pm accounted for the loss of seven overs before play resumed.

The impressive Gohar to claimed his third wicket when Dawid Malan was caught behind cutting for 20 and Ben Charlesworth's first delivery accounted for Jonny Tattersall as Yorkshire fell to 161-5 in the 40th over.

Gohar was the pick of the bowlers with 3-63 from 18 overs, while Chris Dent struck with his third ball, having Hill caught at slip with his left-arm medium pace - it proved to be the last of the game.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.