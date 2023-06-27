Close menu

County Championship: James Rew hits century as Somerset thrash Nottinghamshire

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments23

Somerset's James Rew
James Rew has hit four Championship centuries this season at the age of only 19
LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three)
Somerset 163 & 514-8 dec: Bartlett 134, Rew 123*, Lammonby 73, Aldridge 50
Nottinghamshire 186 & 92: Moores 24; Davey 4-17, Henry 2-19
Somerset (19 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by 399 runs
Match scorecard

James Rew scored his fourth County Championship century of the season to help Somerset complete a 399-run rout of Nottinghamshire inside three days at Taunton.

The 19-year-old wicketkeeper hit a career-best 123 not out as his side racked up 514-8 declared in their second innings to set their opponents an unlikely victory target of 492.

George Bartlett, unbeaten on 109 overnight, fell for 134, just three short of his career-best score, while Kasey Aldridge weighed in with 50.

Lyndon James had the best bowling figures for Nottinghamshire with 2-64 from 18 overs.

The visitors then slumped to 92 all out in their second innings, Josh Davey taking 4-17, to suffer the heaviest Championship defeat by a margin of runs in their history.

Somerset began the day on 268-4, knowing that the second new ball was just an over away. However, any hopes Nottinghamshire had of using it to re-establish their first-day advantage soon disappeared.

Bartlett and Rew, who set out on 17, batted confidently through the opening hour, taking few risks and eliminating the errors that had cost Somerset dear in their first innings.

They had taken their fifth-wicket stand to 89 and the total to 320 when Bartlett, who had begun his innings with his team 43-2, was bowled by Dane Paterson, having faced 265 balls and hit 14 fours and a six.

Rew has demonstrated a passion for batting long in red-ball cricket since first breaking into Somerset's side last season and the young left-hander reached a typically composed half-century off 105 deliveries and played through the morning session without alarm.

By lunch he had moved to 60 and the lead was 342. Aldridge was on 17 and the afternoon session saw the pair build another substantial stand.

Rew unleashed sixes over long-on and mid-wicket off Matt Carter, whose off-spin posed as little threat as the seamers on what looked a very flat pitch.

Aldridge took the lead past 400 with a cover-driven boundary off Brett Hutton before Rew brought up the fifth first-class hundred of his short career off 172 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes.

Aldridge, who has grown in confidence with the bat this season, went to 50 off 88 balls, but was then bowled by James, having hit five fours. By then Somerset had posted 447-6 and their lead had grown to 424.

It was just a case of when skipper Tom Abell would choose to declare. By the time he did, Craig Overton and Matt Henry had warmed up for their bowling duties with some lusty blows, Henry clearing the ropes twice, while the ever-vigilant Rew had extended his rock-solid innings to span 216 balls.

Tea was taken before Nottinghamshire began their mammoth task and it became even more so when Haseeb Hammed was run out without scoring, sent back attempting a single to backward point and undone by Bartlett's direct hit.

It was 2-2 when Henry, bowling around the wicket, jagged one into left-hander Ben Slater's pads to pin him lbw and 10-3 when Matthew Montgomery edged a defensive shot off Overton to Aldridge at second slip.

Visiting captain Steven Mullaney found himself walking to the crease at 14-4 after Joe Clarke had been snapped up at second slip by Overton to give Henry his eighth wicket of the match.

The extra pace of Somerset's opening bowlers was making the pitch look very different and when Josh Davey replaced Overton, his first over saw James edge a drive to Tom Lammonby at third slip.

Henry, whose bowling on the second morning had changed the course of the game, took a rest having taken 2-19 from eight overs and his replacement, Aldridge, soon had Mullaney caught behind for 23.

Hutton sportingly walked when inside-edging Davey to wicketkeeper Rew, who claimed another victim when Tom Moores, on 24, nicked a ball from Aldridge.

Davey then cleaned up Jake Ball and Paterson to spark joyous celebrations among the home supporters.

Somerset's largest runs victories

  • 568 runs v Cardiff MCCU, Taunton 2019
  • 419 runs v Kent, Bath 1937
  • 404 runs v Oxford Universities, Taunton 2000
  • 399 runs v Nottinghamshire, Taunton 2023
  • 379 runs v Warwickshire, Taunton 1929

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by WurzelJ, at 23:20 27 Jun

    BLACKBIRD !!

  • Comment posted by alan payne, at 21:50 27 Jun

    Easy to say when we have won so convincingly, but I thought what Hutton did was so refreshing.

  • Comment posted by Skalidis, at 21:40 27 Jun

    Wouldn't have thought a thumping win would arise after that first innings score. Well played guys especially Bartlett and Rew, and Kasey Aldridge for contributing again with both bat and ball. Our weakness though is the top order. Need more consistency especially with the openers.

  • Comment posted by Casper, at 20:36 27 Jun

    The biggest shock is that Nott's were ahead of Somerset in the league before this game. There bowlers were old, slow and overweight. Give youth a chance Nott's.

  • Comment posted by Gaudern, at 20:33 27 Jun

    Quote of the day from Somerset live stream announcer who’s coaching at a local school had to explain to the kids he was with last night, and are at the game today that they would not be allowed to play on the outfield during the lunch interval because it was exclusively reserved on days 1 , 2 and 3 for an inclusive cricket match! On the day the the ECB release their report about discrimination

    • Reply posted by FoxBS3, at 21:43 27 Jun

      FoxBS3 replied:
      BULLSEYE! Absolutely pathetic. I've taken my 9 yo to Taunton for 2 summers now and am embarrassed at how I've prattled on about being on the outfield when I was a young'n etc etc. Poor kid, all he wants to do is emulate his heroes on the same turf. Whoever makes these decisions needs to be thrashed within an inch of his life. And my son will do the last inch.

  • Comment posted by David1954, at 20:20 27 Jun

    Well done Somerset an excellent performance after a poor first day! Rew looks an excellent prospect.

  • Comment posted by coldheart, at 20:04 27 Jun

    Worried by Somerset’s brittle openers. Unless a long term solution is found we will always be on the back foot. TKC at 5 is a risk can turn an innings around but is one bad decision away from giving up his wicket.

  • Comment posted by redferryman1, at 19:59 27 Jun

    Echo the comments below re: inconsistent Somerset batting in the CC has cost us precious points. This result and performance shows what can be achieved. And I think it's a disservice to Somerset's performance when Notts are equated with a second division side. We were just the much better team across the three days.

    • Reply posted by mike216, today at 00:01

      mike216 replied:
      We've got twice as many batting points as Middlesex, Kent and Northants combined. It's not so bad, and when the middle and lower order can bat as well as ours, does it really matter? La la la!

  • Comment posted by Chinese out of Tibet now, at 19:53 27 Jun

    If Rew's keeping is up to scratch, he must play for England soon.

    • Reply posted by Kudamm62, at 22:59 27 Jun

      Kudamm62 replied:
      Though clearly not until England's first choice keeper Bairstow has retired 😉

  • Comment posted by Para-para-paradise-woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-uh-oh, at 19:51 27 Jun

    (Sunday) Will the real Somerset please stand up?
    (Monday/Tuesday) Thank you!

  • Comment posted by Bob, at 19:51 27 Jun

    Nice to see Hutton play cricket the way it should and we’ll done to Somerset…some great young cricketers.

  • Comment posted by Phil in Exeter, at 19:38 27 Jun

    As a Notts fan, that was pretty dismal viewing. Well done to Somerset's bowlers who completely changed the script at the start of day 2. Great batting by them second time round too.
    A few questions over Notts attitude in 2nd innings..

    • Reply posted by Radcliffe Road, at 22:41 27 Jun

      Radcliffe Road replied:
      An abysmal display by the Notts batsmen . This needs sorting out Mr Moores .

  • Comment posted by Ichy Nojo, at 19:06 27 Jun

    A wonderful turn around for the lads, was fearing the worse after a dismal first inning batting display, if only they could be more resilient in the first innings, especially opening the innings, its costing batting points. Young Rew looks an accomplished batsman already and Casey Aldridge is showing great progress. Some wonderful bowling as well in Notts 2nd innings on what looked a placid track

    • Reply posted by Alex Cropley-The Legacy, at 19:14 27 Jun

      Alex Cropley-The Legacy replied:
      Well said
      Rew seems composed organised and determined
      Some very talented young players unbelievable fielding

  • Comment posted by Alex Cropley-The Legacy, at 19:00 27 Jun

    Fantastic Performance
    Great atmosphere
    Great to see Overton really firing in…

    Pace ,line ,length and aggression
    Made a big difference

    Overton and Henry as good if not better than any other opening bowling combo this season-maybe
    based on this matches evidence

  • Comment posted by Bernard, at 18:45 27 Jun

    Feared the worst after another dismal first innings but after that a superb performance with bat and ball.

    Fair play to Hutton for walking, something seldom seen these days

    • Reply posted by Tom F, at 18:59 27 Jun

      Tom F replied:
      Hey you obviously dont know much about Notts. And to think they had a first innings lead and then lose by 400ish. Desperate stuff.

Top Stories