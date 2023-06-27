Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England choose Josh Tongue for second Test against Australia

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Josh Tongue pictured at Lord's
Josh Tongue (right) has taken 167 first-class wickets at an average of 25.9
Second LV= Insurance Ashes Test, England v Australia
Venue: Lord's Dates: 28 June - 2 July
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England have included Josh Tongue in an all-pace attack for the second Ashes Test against Australia.

Tongue, 25, comes in as the only change from the team that lost the first Test at Edgbaston to replace off-spinner Moeen Ali.

Moeen was a doubt with a cut to his spinning finger, but bowled in the nets on Monday and was fit to play.

Tongue made his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's earlier this month, taking 5-66 in the second innings.

He is preferred to Mark Wood, who was felt to need another week to be fully match fit - the third Test is at Headingley on 6 July.

Without Moeen, responsibility for spin will fall to Joe Root, who took one wicket with his off-breaks at Edgbaston.

In the second innings, Root actually bowled more overs than Moeen as the Warwickshire man nursed his finger.

Moeen, 36, came out of Test retirement to play in the Ashes after regular frontline spinner Jack Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back.

Leach had been ever present in the England team since Ben Stokes took over as captain at the beginning of last summer and this will be the first Test under Stokes that England have not fielded a frontline spinner.

England XI: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow, Broad, Robinson, Tongue, Anderson.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 10:26

    Hopefully Tongue can find his groove against Australia

    • Reply posted by mumble_myopia, today at 10:28

      mumble_myopia replied:
      Very good ;-)

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:24

    Interesting call. The tail looks a lot longer without Moeen at 8. Surprised Woakes didn't get a gig with his batting and record at Lords.

    • Reply posted by Ceebs, today at 10:28

      Ceebs replied:
      Moeen's never going to get many runs against a decent bowling attack

  • Comment posted by Asterix, today at 10:31

    I'd have rested Jimmy, even if he is my favourite bowler, and replaced with Woakes given his record at Lords.

    Also Wood in for Mo - much as I like Mo as a cricketer and a guy, I'm not sure he can be effective over 5 days after what happened at Edgebaston. Or at least, he needs a rest.

    • Reply posted by twinbob2, today at 10:33

      twinbob2 replied:
      Yes, agree.Hardly bowled the first match.

  • Comment posted by Bez, today at 10:29

    Dawson meanwhile is happily scoring tons and bagging wickets, but lets not let form get in the way of one style of play?!

    • Reply posted by ian sands, today at 11:09

      ian sands replied:
      If his batting is fast enough to play white ball for England.....

  • Comment posted by gazismad, today at 10:29

    Looks like Root will be bowling a few overs. The selectors have picked a totally unbalanced team. No specialist spinner no test quality Wicket Keeper. Along with England’s woeful record at Lords a 2-0 deficit is on the cards

    • Reply posted by Stevetrom, today at 10:32

      Stevetrom replied:
      without a specialist spinner the need for a specialist wicketkeeper is reduced I suppose

  • Comment posted by God, today at 10:42

    Surprised but unlike some on here I’ll be supporting whatever 11 they go with 100%.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 11:00

      Anon replied:
      I think you mean most not some, the wah wah my player isn't picked, wah wah, brigade

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 10:25

    Wood still not fit then
    No surprise going with a fourth seamer

  • Comment posted by Tom78, today at 10:24

    Mark Wood? Where's Mark Wood? Bring back Mark Wood

    • Reply posted by Ceebs, today at 10:27

      Ceebs replied:
      Can't be fit. Surely would be playing otherwise. Probably needs to go and play a couple of Blast games for Durham before the next test

  • Comment posted by keef, today at 10:36

    Just for clarity Foakes has dropped catches and missed stumping in test matches too ! Happens to all keepers

    • Reply posted by Barndoor, today at 10:40

      Barndoor replied:
      Not sure he has missed 4 in one game which then pretty much cost England the match.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 10:33

    Why do England have this habit of naming their team in advance like this? It seems like lunacy to me... hands the Aussies a massive advantage as they wait until the toss to name theirs... makes absolutely no sense and allows them time to do their homework...

    Up until Ashes they got selection decisions spot on... unless they know some things we don't Ashes could be gone... but really hope not :)

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 10:31

    This suggests a few things:

    - The Lord's pitch is very different to Edgbaston
    - England plan to bowl first come what may
    - Mark Wood is not fully match fit

    I guess at least Tongue offers something a bit different to the other bowlers.

  • Comment posted by Edmund Dantes, today at 10:31

    Would be a better team with Foakes, Woakes and Wood playing but who do uyou drop.

    • Reply posted by Seth, today at 10:32

      Seth replied:
      Drop Crawley and open with Brook, rotate Jimmy, Broad and Robinson. They'll never do it!

  • Comment posted by Itsupforgrabsnow, today at 10:30

    Agree with going with extra pace at the cost of Mooed (Gamble did not work) however can't help to feel for Wood (Injured?) and Woakes who has a phenomenal record in England with bat & ball and even more so at Lords. But good luck to Tongue & good Luck England!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:26

    Sensible call. Moeen obviously not fit to bowl, certainly not a large number of overs.

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 11:05

      Wibble replied:
      He was never going to be fit to bowl a test Match worth of overs. For the last few years he's bowled 4 per game, occasionally 10. What made anybody think he could bowl 50 to 100?

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 10:29

    all pace attach is right...interesting why Tongue not Wood?

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 10:30

      Jack replied:
      Wood has an elbow injury

  • Comment posted by Josh, today at 10:36

    Can I ask the rationale behind announcing this a day in advance? Surely it just gives the Aussies more time to research his bowling, abandon batting against spin in the nets, and make more detailed plans... he could have been a surprise weapon but seems we've blown that?

    • Reply posted by Kris, today at 10:38

      Kris replied:
      Aus probably weren’t making too many plans to face spin at Lords anyway..

  • Comment posted by TreborSpangle, today at 10:42

    Shame for Woakes, top cricket and equally nice chap, I would have included him, have a feeling we've seen the last of him in an England shirt

    • Reply posted by God, today at 10:44

      God replied:
      He will play at Headingley

  • Comment posted by stahrj, today at 10:40

    Looks like I shouldn't even bother watching the match based on all these negative comments. Almost as if we didn't come desperately close to winning the last match in one of the greatest Ashes tests of recent years!!

  • Comment posted by Julian, today at 10:41

    I would have rested Anderson and played Woakes at Lords, given forecast conditions and his ability to move the ball. Plus he brings batting down the order and has supreme figures at Lords with bat and ball. Good luck to Tongue.

  • Comment posted by daddycool, today at 10:44

    "If your 3 best seamers can't take the wickets, your 4th best wont either".....Sir Geoffrey Boycott

    • Reply posted by drogsbreath, today at 10:54

      drogsbreath replied:
      Pity Sir Geoff isn't commentating now. I'd love to hear his opinions on Bazball and opening day declarations.
      Get his Mum in with a stick o rhubarb to bash the Aussies !

