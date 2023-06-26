Josh Cobb has scored 3,991 runs at a strike rate of 133.47 in 198 T20 matches and taken 76 wickets with his occasional off-spin

Northamptonshire's Josh Cobb says he has had a "tough" time since losing the captaincy of their T20 Blast side and wanted "honesty" over the decision.

England all-rounder David Willey was named as skipper for this season's T20 Blast two weeks before the Steelbacks' campaign began on May 24.

Cobb responded at the time by tweeting that the move had "blindsided" him.

"I could have maybe gone down the route of saying it was mutual or I've stepped down," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

"That's obviously not the case. The one thing I wanted in the beginning was a bit of honesty in it.

"I'm a big enough bloke to take that on the chin. I wanted that to be honest. Cricket is a small world. Word gets around."

Northants head coach John Sadler praised Cobb when the change was made and said Willey took over in order to maximise the "expertise" the 33-year-old has from playing international cricket and in the Indian Premier League.

Cobb had been the Steelbacks' white-ball captain since 2019, while Willey returned to Wantage Road this summer for a second spell following eight years with Yorkshire.

"I'm not going to lie - it's been a tough month," said Cobb, who has only scored 76 runs in seven Blast innings this season and has not featured in a match since 9 June.

"I've not quite performed, as well, with the bat and my limited opportunities with the ball. I've been out there trying to win games. I love the group so it's a shame not to be involved.

"The timing was a frustration for me but it's professional sport. I can handle those decisions - they are what they are."

He added: "I don't want to be wasting time not playing at 32. Ultimately, I've got to try to score my runs and take my wickets in any game of cricket I can get involved in. I'm going to keep my head down, work hard and what will be will be."

Two-time winners Northants won six of their first 13 matches in this season's competition and must win their last group fixture against Lancashire Lightning to preserve even a remote chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.