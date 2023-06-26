Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali 'all good' for second Test against Australia, says Ollie Pope

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Lord's

Last updated on .

Moeen Ali and Marcus Trescothick at England practise
Moeen took 3-204 across both innings in the first Test
The Ashes: England v Australia - second Test
Venue: Lord's Dates: 28 June-2 July
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali looks "all good" as he bids to be fit for the second Ashes Test against Australia on Wednesday, says team-mate Ollie Pope.

Moeen, 36, came out of retirement to play in England's two-wicket defeat in the first Test but the spin bowler was hampered by a cut on his finger.

He took two wickets in 33 overs in the first innings but only bowled 14 in the second as Australia snatched victory.

"It was pretty unfortunate what happened," said vice-captain Pope.

"I think Mo is all good. Hopefully over these few days it has looked after itself and hopefully he is fit to play."

Moeen bowled in the nets at England practise on Monday, seemingly unaffected by the issue.

It is understood his finger has healed well since the Edgbaston Test finished on Tuesday but England will have to consider whether it would hold up over another five-day match.

Eighteen-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to England's squad for the Lord's Test.

Ahmed could play if Moeen is not selected or Joe Root, who took 1-43 in 15 overs in the second innings in Birmingham, could provide the spin option alongside a four-strong pace attack, possibly including Mark Wood.

Asked if England would need a spinner at Lord's, batter Pope said: "To be honest it depends what the wicket looks like.

"We know Lord's can be bowler friendly sometimes but we have seen the role Leachy [injured spinner Jack Leach] has played over the last year in bowler friendly conditions as well so it is a great option to have."

  • Comment posted by JB2019, today at 13:59

    Good for taking 3 wickets for about 250 runs
    He's useless!

  • Comment posted by Sanjeev, today at 13:58

    Really depends on the wicket and weather conditions. Atm, the wicket would look quite dry but with the current forecast, 3 out of 5 days will be overcast and wet, seamers should perform well. So England could risk having Joe Root as the only spinner and add Mark Wood as a fourth seamer to the playing 11

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 13:57

    This is rally good news for England...but I do hope we get to see Rehan Ahmed in action.

  • Comment posted by Haway The Lads, today at 13:56

    Duckett
    Crawley
    Pope
    Root
    Brook
    Stokes c
    FOAKES wk
    Robinson
    Wood
    Broad
    Ahmed

  • Comment posted by david, today at 13:55

    It is truly nonsensical that Ben Foakes is not in the squad. Every other country knows how crucial it is to have an excellent keeper behind the stumps

  • Comment posted by david, today at 13:52

    I'm sorry but it's a totally unnecessary gamble to risk Moeen. England's bowling is spread thinly as it is and they need all bowlers to be fully fit.

  • Comment posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 13:51

    Is he really though or is this very much a we don't see or trust any other alternative so we are going to risk him. is my experience of scar tissue, whatever it was will be highly likely to bother him again if he has to do a lot of bowling.

    • Reply posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 13:54

      ShaquilleOatmeal replied:
      is = In

  • Comment posted by Haway The Lads, today at 13:51

    I would still play Ahmed ahead of Ali.

  • Comment posted by Haway The Lads, today at 13:51

  • Comment posted by Allez Les Gars, today at 13:51

    England selectors need to be bold and pick Ahmed as he's the future not Moeen. Ideally they pick the best wicket keeper in Foakes too, but not sure his face fits...

