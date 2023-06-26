Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland have won all three matches so far at the World Cup Qualifier

ICC World Cup Qualifier - Group B, Scotland v Sri Lanka Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Zimbabwe Starts: 0800 BST Coverage : Live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Scotland and Sri Lanka meet on Tuesday to determine which nation tops Group B at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Both sides boast three wins from three in Zimbabwe and are assured of places in the next phase of the tournament.

However, it remains an important contest since points are carried through to the Super Six.

"It's a massive game and we're certainly excited for it and well prepared," said interim head coach Doug Watson.

"Pressure is a privilege. If you're under pressure that's a great sign and a wonderful opportunity for the players to shine and to enjoy and express themselves.

"If we can get one over the Sri Lankans, it would be fantastic."

Scotland, Sri Lanka and Oman will be joined by Zimbabwe, West Indies and Netherlands from Group A.

Across nine fixtures the teams will take on the three countries that were not in their initial qualifying section, while the points carried across do not include matches against those eliminated.

The top two in the Super Six table progress to the World Cup in India.

"Momentum is vital but I think the key thing for us is just focusing on the very next game and that's Sri Lanka, making sure we play our best cricket and support each other around that," said Watson.

"Once we've finished with that, we'll switch ourselves over to the next fixtures ahead of us."

Sri Lanka's Group B wins have all been emphatic, hitting 325 and 355 to beat Ireland and United Arab Emirates and bowling out Oman for just 98.

Scotland's biggest total was 320 in their 76-run win over Oman.

Brandon McMullen and captain Richie Berrington have hit centuries and Michael Leask was the hero against Ireland on 91 not out.

"Sri Lanka are a world class team," said Watson. "They're in good form, so we know it will be tough, but I'm seeing that our guys have slowly been reaching good form too, some good performances with the bat and the ball.

"The guys have been working hard off the ball, cutting down angles, saving runs in the field. It's going to take a real team effort again to get across the line."

Scotland last met Sri Lanka in Edinburgh in 2019, losing a rain-affected match by 35 runs.

Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 148 runs at the World Cup in 2015, but the Scots can take heart from a seven wicket victory in 2017, even though that meeting in Kent did not have full one-day international status.

Scotland will again be without batter George Munsey, who was taken ill after the opening win against Ireland