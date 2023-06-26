Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matthew Revis' previous best score for Yorkshire in any format was 58 not out

LV= County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day two) Yorkshire 550-9 dec: Bean 114, Hill 101, Revis 104*; Taylor 4-70 Gloucestershire 232-5: Hammond 84*, Bracey 44; Morarty 3-79 Gloucestershire (2 pts) trail Yorkshire (5 pts) by 318 runs with five wickets standing Match scorecard

Matthew Revis became the third Yorkshire up-and-comer to post a century in their dominant first-innings 550-9 declared against Gloucestershire at Headingley as the county went on the hunt for a second successive County Championship victory.

Revis, aged 21, advanced from 25 not out at the start of day two to an unbeaten 104 off 163 balls, backing up the centuries opener Fin Bean and fellow all-rounder George Hill had scored on day one.

Yorkshire declared in the first half of the afternoon before an action-packed Gloucestershire reply of 232-5 from 57 overs saw Miles Hammond breeze to an entertaining 84 not out off 95 balls.

Fledgling home fast bowler Dom Leech had a good day. He hit a career-best 32 down the order before claiming his maiden Championship wicket in his second appearance.

Surrey loanee left-arm spinner Dan Moriarty also claimed 3-79 from 20 overs for the hosts, although he conceded five sixes as Hammond attacked from 125-4.

Left-arm quick Matt Taylor was Gloucestershire's standout performer with the ball, returning 4-70.

Just under four years ago, when only 17, Revis debuted as an opening batter in a season-ending Championship defeat against Kent on the same ground.

Since then, he has developed into an all-rounder used more as a seam bowler, but his talent with the willow has always been evident.

Revis slog-swept his only six, added to 10 boundaries, and was particularly strong through the covers.

But he was forced into a nervous pursuit of the four remaining runs to reach his century when Australian overseas seamer Mark Steketee was stumped off Zafar Gohar's left-arm spin.

With the help of last man Moriarty, they came in singles and a cover driven boundary almost immediately before the declaration.

Moriarty got lofted down the ground for five sixes - four from left-handed Hammond - having started with three maidens in his first four overs.

He has only played two Championship matches for Surrey since the start of last season but was quickly into the wickets.

After Leech broke through to get Chris Dent caught in the slips driving for 34, Moriarty trapped South African Grant Roelofsen lbw pushing forwards with what proved the last ball of the afternoon, with the visitors 80-2 in the 22nd over.

Moriarty later had Ben Charlesworth caught at slip for 35 driving, and captain Graeme van Buuren caught behind pulling. The Charlesworth dismissal was queried for a bump ball, but Gloucestershire were 125-4 in the 32nd over.

Things changed, though, and pretty quickly too as excellent Hammond took the game on and gained far-from-sluggish support from wicketkeeper James Bracey.

Hammond reached his fifty off 60 balls and shared 96 for the fifth wicket with Bracey, whose 44 was ended when he edged Adam Lyth - having his forst bowl of the season - to slip, leaving the score at 221-5 in the 50th over.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.