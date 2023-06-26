Mitch Swepson is the sixth player to play for Queensland and Glamorgan in the last five years

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two) Glamorgan 242: Root 66; McAndrew 4-58, Carson 3-45 & 46-0 Sussex 203 (89.4 overs): Hudson-Prentice 59; Harris 3-38, Swepson 3-52 Glamorgan (3 pts) lead Sussex (3 pts) by 85 runs with 10 second-innings wickets in hand Match scorecard

Glamorgan go into the third day of their County Championship game on 46-0, a lead of 85 over Sussex, after the home bowlers worked well to dismiss the visitors for 203.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice (59) was the Sussex top scorer in Cardiff.

James Harris took three middle-order wickets for 38, and Mitch Swepson (3-52) finished Sussex off.

Jamie McIlroy (2-35) and Timm van der Gugten (2-31) bowled tightly in a cohesive bowling display.

There was no sign of any batters being able to cut loose on a slow wicket, with the experimental Kookaburra ball never coming hard off the bat.

Sussex, 65-1 overnight, stalled badly as Tom Alsop was bowled off-stump for 27, playing no shot to the consistent Van der Gugten, and McIlroy won an lbw shot against Tom Clark (32) in the next over.

The first run of the day did not come until the 30th ball, and Harris then struck with his first ball as James Coles, on six, nicked to slip.

It took a full hour for the first boundary to come as Dan Ibrahim inside-edged Harris for a fortunate four, before Oli Carter finally broke free with a swept four and a straight-driven six off Swepson.

Dan Ibrahim was plumb lbw to Harris for five, and Cater's long vigil ended after lunch when he edged McIlroy to Chris Cooke for a patient 35.

Australian leggie Swepson took his first county wicket when Nathan McAndrew, on eight, chipped a return catch.

But Hudson-Prentice and Jack Carson, who was dropped off Zain Ul Hussan on two, batted sensibly in a stand of 61 for the eighth wicket, the highest of the first innings on either side.

They looked to have survived the threat of the new ball, but Hudson-Prentice skied a catch off Harris after nearly three hours at the wicket, Carson fell lbw to Swepson for 21 and Ari Karvelas went first ball as the last three wickets went in five balls without addition.

That left Glamorgan with 26 overs to negotiate, and Ul Hassan (24 not out) and Andrew Salter (22 not out) kept the tempo low as they blocked their way through the last 90 minutes to leave the home side well placed at half-way in the match.