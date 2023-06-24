Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's Ashes Test, Trent Bridge (day three of five) Australia 473 & 82-0 (19 overs): Litchfield 41* England 463 (121.2 overs): Beaumont 208; Gardner 4-99 Australia lead by 92 runs Scorecard

Australia took control on day three of the one-off Ashes Test with a lead of 92, despite Tammy Beaumont's record-breaking 208 for England.

The hosts were bowled out for 463 in their first innings at Trent Bridge, trailing Australia by just 10, but openers Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield steered the visitors to 82-0 at the close.

Beaumont's innings, the first double-century in England women's cricket, put England into a decent position but some loose bowling at the start of the innings eased all pressure on Australia.

She beat an 88-year-old record set by Betty Snowball, who scored 189 against New Zealand at Christchurch in 1935, in making England women's highest score.

England started the day 255 runs behind Australia's first-innings 473 and dominated the morning session as Beaumont and all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt added a third-wicket partnership of 137.

Sciver-Brunt overturned an lbw decision from the first ball of the day and went on to score 78, before Test debutant Danni Wyatt struck an aggressive 44 from 49 balls to edge England closer to parity.

But Beaumont eventually ran out of batting partners as England lost their last four wickets for 15 runs, with spinner Ash Gardner finishing with 4-99 and Tahlia McGrath taking 3-24.

England then produced a sloppy spell of bowling with the new ball, the seamers going at 5.15 runs an over as Litchfield and Mooney finished unbeaten on 41 and 33 respectively.

More to follow.