Conor McKerr (L) has already been loaned out twice by Surrey this season

Derbyshire have signed Surrey seamer Conor McKerr on loan for a third time to cover for injuries in their squad.

McKerr, whose previous loan spells at Derbyshire came in 2017 and 2021, has returned to the county on an initial two-week deal.

The 25-year-old is available for their County Championship game away to Worcestershire, which starts on Sunday.

Fellow pacemen Suranga Lakmal, Sam Conners and Zak Chappell are all currently ruled out.

Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur said: "He's an out-and-out quick bowler and impressed here before, so he was a natural fit to slot into the side."

This will be McKerr's third loan switch of the summer, having already turned out for Kent and Nottinghamshire.