The Ashes: England v Australia - second Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 28 June-2 July Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England head to Lord's 1-0 down in the Ashes - and Ben Stokes' side also have selection concerns to worry about as they look to level the series against Australia.

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been drafted into the squad as injury cover for off-spinner Moeen Ali, who is struggling after ripping the skin off his spinning finger in the two-wicket defeat at Edgbaston.

That leaves captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum with a 17-player squad to pick from at the Home of Cricket.

