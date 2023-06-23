Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shadab Khan scored 87 not out and took a wicket as he led Sussex to victory

Vitality Blast, South Group: Glamorgan v Somerset Sussex 182-6 (20 overs) : Shadab 87*, Burgess 29, Van der Gugten 3-20, McIlroy 2-39 Glamorgan 162-8 (20 overs): Fletcher 57, Currie 2-21, Mills 2-28 Sussex (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by 20 runs

Shadab Khan's 87 not out led Sussex to a dominant 20-run T20 victory over Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens.

Glamorgan bowled well at the start of the innings before Shadab entered to bring some calm and anchor the line-up for the visitors.

Sussex posted 182-6 and Glamorgan's chase fell away as their last-eight hopes came to an end.

Cameron Fletcher's 57 top scored for the hosts, who failed to get close to Sussex's total on a frustrating night.

Glamorgan needed to win to have any hopes of reaching the quarter-finals and made a good start with the ball.

Sussex scored 22 from the first two overs, but Harrison Ward chipped a full delivery to a grateful Will Smale off Timm van der Gugten to give Glamorgan a breakthrough

One brought two as Ollie Carter showed intent but lacked execution and chipped a ramp shot in the air to give Van der Gugten his second of the over.

Wickets continued to fall as Tom Clark looked good for his 24, but chipped the ball to Ruaidhri Smith at mid-off in the fourth over.

A huge wicket for Glamorgan in the fifth over saw the back of Sussex captain Ravi Bopara for just four runs, edging Jamie McIlroy down the leg side and taken superbly behind the stumps by Chris Cooke.

Shadab and Michael Burgess steadied the ship in the middle of the innings, combining for 58 runs to get Sussex back into the match.

Shadab hit two sixes off Andrew Salter in 13th over as the visitors closed in on 100 and looked to have found their groove.

Burgess was taken in the 14th, bowled by Andy Gorvin for 29 as Glamorgan tried to regain control of the innings.

Shadab reached his half-century in the 16th over on the way to 87 not out.

Glamorgan's fielding contributed to the Sussex total, with Shadab being dropped by Sam Northeast on seven and Salter on 58, with further fielding errors by Salter and Van der Gugten resulting in boundaries.

The Sussex batters kept building, recovering from the poor start to set Glamorgan a tough target of 183 on a wicket that has favoured the bowlers in recent matches.

Glamorgan's innings got off to the worst possible start with captain Kiran Carlson removed on the first ball of the over by Bradley Currie.

Will Smale and Sam Northeast appeared to be building a strong partnership when Tymal Mills made Smale play onto his stumps for 25.

Northeast put together a 49 partnership with Cameron Fletcher but was dismissed by Bopara, trying to hit a big six to breathe life into the chase but playing an easy catch to Ward at deep mid-wicket.

Ward took a fine catch in the late innings, flipping it up to himself as he navigated the boundary rope to dismiss Van der Gugten off Shadab.

Shadab, Bopara and Mills bowled superbly, with Mills changing pace effectively to keep Glamorgan's batters off balance.

Glamorgan's chase faltered in the late innings, with wickets falling and the required run rate climbing each over.

Fletcher reached his half-century in the final over, his 57 the only highlight of a disappointing evening for Glamorgan's batters.

The two teams meet again at Sophia Gardens in the County Championship on Sunday.