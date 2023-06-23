Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to the England men's squad for the second Ashes Test.

Ahmed, 18, marked his Test debut with seven wickets against Pakistan in Karachi last winter.

He has been called up as cover for spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali, who struggled with a finger injury during the dramatic first Test, which Australia won by two wickets.

The second Test starts at Lord's on Wednesday, 28 June.

Ahmed will join the rest of the squad this weekend in London. The group is now up to 17 players, with none dropping out after the first Test at Edgbaston.

His selection comes amid doubts over the fitness of Moeen, who came out of Test retirement after Jack Leach was ruled out for the series with a back injury.

Moeen suffered a blister on a finger at Edgbaston that saw him bowl significantly less during the second innings than England would have wanted.

Ahmed was the youngest English male cricketer to make his Test debut when he faced Pakistan in December, at the age of 18 years and 126 days.

During Pakistan's second innings Ahmed took a five-wicket haul, becoming the youngest male Test debutant to do so.

Analysis

Stephan Shemilt, BBC Sport chief cricket writer

Again, England take the daring option. Names like Will Jacks and Liam Dawson were being mentioned as potential cover for Moeen Ali, but Rehan Ahmed gets the nod after that thrilling debut in Karachi.

England will give Moeen as much time as possible to be fit - Brendon McCullum has said he will play if he is.

If he isn't, any risk of selecting Ahmed could be mitigated by asking Joe Root to bowl some holding overs. Four seamers plus Root is another option.

The prospect of Ahmed playing at Lord's is delicious. He would be the second-youngest man from either side to play in a Test between the two great rivals and youngest since 1877.

