Rehan Ahmed: Leg-spinner called up by England for second Ashes Test

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rehan Ahmed
Rehan Ahmed has played one Test, one ODI and two T20 matches for England

Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to the England men's squad for the second Ashes Test.

Ahmed, 18, marked his Test debut with seven wickets against Pakistan in Karachi last winter.

He has been called up as cover for spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali, who struggled with a finger injury during the dramatic first Test, which Australia won by two wickets.

The second Test starts at Lord's on Wednesday, 28 June.

Ahmed will join the rest of the squad this weekend in London. The group is now up to 17 players, with none dropping out after the first Test at Edgbaston.

His selection comes amid doubts over the fitness of Moeen, who came out of Test retirement after Jack Leach was ruled out for the series with a back injury.

Moeen suffered a blister on a finger at Edgbaston that saw him bowl significantly less during the second innings than England would have wanted.

Ahmed was the youngest English male cricketer to make his Test debut when he faced Pakistan in December, at the age of 18 years and 126 days.

During Pakistan's second innings Ahmed took a five-wicket haul, becoming the youngest male Test debutant to do so.

England men's Ashes squad for the second Test against Australia: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

'The prospect of Ahmed playing is delicious' - analysis

Stephan Shemilt, BBC Sport chief cricket writer

Again, England take the daring option. Names like Will Jacks and Liam Dawson were being mentioned as potential cover for Moeen Ali, but Rehan Ahmed gets the nod after that thrilling debut in Karachi.

England will give Moeen as much time as possible to be fit - Brendon McCullum has said he will play if he is.

If he isn't, any risk of selecting Ahmed could be mitigated by asking Joe Root to bowl some holding overs. Four seamers plus Root is another option.

The prospect of Ahmed playing at Lord's is delicious. He would be the second-youngest man from either side to play in a Test between the two great rivals and youngest since 1877.

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by shiningwhit, today at 14:00

    Foakes in with the gloves, Jonny up the order, leave Duckett out, give Jimmy a rest until Old Trafford and bring Wood in.

  • Comment posted by Banned 18 Times, today at 13:59

    Bairstow couldn’t catch a cold, Foakes in!

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 13:57

    Bairstow cost us more runs at WK than his higher batting average over Foakes, it’s a nonsense selection. Either Brooks and Bairstow should be competing for a place in the XI.

    Ahmed should’ve had the call for the first test over Moeen, hope he gets his chance to start.

  • Comment posted by hadleewastheking, today at 13:57

    So depressingly obvious that there weren’t going to be any changes to the Stokes & McCullum boys club. They are literally the only people in England who think not bringing in Foakes to keep is a good idea. It’s so blindingly obvious that even YJB must think it.

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 13:55

    He's getting his Championship wickets at 67 this season and has done better as a batsman.

    I know we're focused on making the 'bold' move every time but I think this is a harsh environment to throw him into. Can see him going at 5 or 6 an over.

    Hope he proves me wrong if he plays.

  • Comment posted by mariaginsberg, today at 13:53

    Sense at last. Now bring back Foakes please.

  • Comment posted by dg, today at 13:53

    Makes sense, but the continued omission of Foakes makes no sense whatsoever.

    • Reply posted by sheffs92, today at 13:57

      sheffs92 replied:
      He’s in the squad,he could make an appearance.

  • Comment posted by Charles G, today at 13:53

    Lunacy. He’ll get carted everywhere.

    • Reply posted by sheffs92, today at 13:57

      sheffs92 replied:
      Have you seen him play? He’s been on good form.

      People said Anderson would get carted,and then…

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 13:52

    Should have picked him to begin with. Get a proper keeper in too, Bairstow should maybe stay as a batsman only.

  • Comment posted by Mikey, today at 13:51

    Sensible move and I think he should play. Trouble is the boss and Stokes have their own mindset which could see them lose the series. I have serious doubts about Stokes fitness a feel he should not play which puts pressure on having just three seamers when they need more, particularly having lost the first test, I can only see an Australian win from here on if they don’t pick fit players.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 13:56

      Turtle replied:
      Stokes and McCullum are trying to change Test Cricket for the better in order to save the game from oblivion.

      If they lose the odd game or series in the process then it really is neither here nor there.

  • Comment posted by Phil Grimm, today at 13:51

    Even if Moeen's finger has healed there's no way to prove he will stay fit to bowl for the whole match in what looks to be warm and dry conditions. Rehan in, please.

  • Comment posted by Stutton Stroller, today at 13:51

    It was poor decision to include Ali in the first place, he chose not to play Test cricket and was way short of being match fit. This is probably still the case so why keep him in the squad, not worth any risk with his finger. Play Ahmed.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 13:50

    Great to see him being brought into the squad. I'd still rather have a fit & experienced Moeen. He was clearly hampered in the 1st test. We also need a bit of pace & Anderson looked off colour at Edgbaston. So I'd also bring in Wood. I also think we need a wicket keeper (Foakes) but we also need Jonny Bairstow as a batsman, so can that be juggled in some way. Could Jonny open with Crawley ?

  • Comment posted by Denza, today at 13:50

    What about Foakes? Bairstow can’t keep. England lost that match because of his drop catches. Or am I wrong?

    • Reply posted by Voletsbleus, today at 13:54

      Voletsbleus replied:
      You're completely, utterly, and embarrassingly wrong, and are showing you know nothing about cricket

  • Comment posted by Skalidis, today at 13:49

    Happy about Ahmed. Not impressed about Foakes being left out.

  • Comment posted by rwp2ws25, today at 13:49

    A great call by the selectors

  • Comment posted by Really007, today at 13:49

    Is Alistair Campbell the king of spin!! I’m sure he is available

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 13:49

    Sensible option given issue with Moeen finger.

  • Comment posted by mike1967, today at 13:48

    I am guessing he will get targeted by the Australian batsmen so it will be interesting to see how good he is, pass this test and we have got our spinner for the next 10-15 years

  • Comment posted by recentlyretired, today at 13:48

    Although I am Warwickshire man, I really don't see why Woakes is still in as he has not been good in the last year or two so it is good to see the younger players being bought forward.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 13:52

      Turtle replied:
      People use the argument that Woakes should be in the team because he can bat.

      Unfortunately if he's playing then it's a good job he can bat because England would be chasing a massive total if Woakes has been bowling.

