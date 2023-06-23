Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Daniel Moriarty has played Test and one-day cricket for his mother's native South Africa

Surrey have loaned left-arm spinner Daniel Moriarty to Yorkshire for an initial four-game spell, with the potential for an extended stay.

The 24-year-old begins his stint with the home Championship game against Gloucestershire on Sunday, and will be available for a further three matches.

Moriarty has 42 first class wickets in nine matches, to go with 31 in 36 in the T20 competitions.

"Dan is a brilliant addition," director of cricket Darren Gough said.

"With Yorkshire's focus shortly turning to Championship cricket again, alongside the busy Blast schedule, it was important to add another addition to our bowling resources."

Yorkshire have won one and drawn three of their opening six Division Two games, while Surrey are top of Division One with five wins from seven.