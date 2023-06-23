Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin Ackermann has close to 10,000 first class runs during his career

Durham will sign Netherlands all-rounder Colin Ackermann on a three-year deal from the 2024 season onwards to play across all formats.

The 32-year-old is currently contracted to Leicestershire, where he has been for the past seven years, scoring nearly 7,000 runs.

Ackermann is 44 runs short of 10,000 in first-class cricket and averages 40.14, while he has amassed 3,786 in T20.

"Colin is a proven performer," director of cricket Marcus North said.

"Recruiting an experienced batting all-rounder who can perform in all formats was a priority to our recruitment strategy."

Ackermann, whose Foxes team-mate Callum Parkinson is also joining Durham at the end of the season, added: "I feel the time is right for a change and a new challenge.

"There will be a few familiar faces in the changing room which is always nice, and I look forward to creating some amazing memories on the field."