Navdeep Saini had a spell playing in the County Championship with Kent in 2022

Worcestershire have signed India fast bower Navdeep Saini on a short-term contract.

The 30-year-old will be available for the Pears' four County Championship games until the end of July, starting with Sunday's game against Derbyshire.

Saini, who has featured for India in all three formats, comes in to bolster an injury-hit bowling attack that has also lost Josh Tongue to England duty.

He said he wants to make "a significant impact" at New Road.

"I am aware that Indian players such as Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin have previously played for Worcestershire and achieved success," Saini told the club website. external-link

"Hopefully, I can contribute to their promotion push while also continuing to develop my own skills."

Saini, who had a stint playing for Kent last season and last featured for India in a T20 international in July 2021, moves to a Worcestershire side that has been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks.

Charlie Morris was forced to retire from cricket with a knee injury in May, while the club added that there are "recent injury concerns surrounding" both Dillon Pennington and Adam Finch.

"We felt it was crucial to strengthen our bowling department," said Paul Pridgeon, chair of the Worcestershire cricket steering group.

"With Charlie's departure, Josh's involvement with England, and a few injury setbacks, we are entering a crucial phase of the Championship season, where we are in contention at the upper end of the table. Therefore, it was important to have the right numbers and quality."

Worcestershire are currently fourth in Division Two of the County Championship after seven games, eight points behind second-placed Sussex.