Sussex have signed Leicestershire seam bowler Chris Wright on a two-year-deal from 2024.

The 37-year-old, who will be available to play in all formats, has played 196 first-class matches and taken 567 wickets alongside 174 domestic white-ball wickets.

Leicestershire confirmed Wright would be leaving Grace Road at the end of this season earlier on Thursday.

"I have long admired the club," Wright told the Sussex website external-link .

"I am looking forward to contributing to its future success.

"Hopefully, I will take lots of wickets and provide some valuable experience to the team."

Wright has taken 27 wickets in seven matches for Leicestershire so far this County Championship season and has scored 284 runs with the bat in 10 innings, at an average of 56.8.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: "He is a vastly experienced cricketer who will bring skill, experience and a huge passion for the game.

"His quality with the ball will be fantastic for our developing team and will help us to win matches."