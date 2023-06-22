Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lauren Filer (second left) is set to be supported by twin sister Jodie (left) and her parents Elaine and Martyn (right) at Trent Bridge

Women's Ashes: England v Australia Venue: Trent Bridge Date: 22-26 June Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and on the BBC Sport website and app, where there will be live text commentary and in-play video clips. Daily Today at the Test highlights from 19:00 BST (BBC Two on 22 and 26 June, BBC Four 23-25 June).

When the Trent Bridge bell rings on Thursday morning Western Storm's Lauren Filer will be minutes away from being the latest England debutant to lace up her boots and walk out to take on the might of Australia.

The 22-year-old follows in the footsteps of four debutants in last summer's Test against South Africa, and becomes the ninth player to earn an England cap since the inception of the professionalised regional domestic structure in 2020, where more than 100 women's cricketers are now full-time.

Filer only turned fully professional in October 2022, when she became part of the most recent cohort of players to be awarded a full-time contract.

BBC Sport have spoken to those closest to her to find out more about England's latest fast bowler.

'She smiled - and you don't get that often'

Filer's name was a surprise inclusion when England head coach Jon Lewis named his 15-player squad for the Test.

Twin sister Jodie said she was in "disbelief" when she received a FaceTime from Lauren telling her of the call-up while sat watching Leicestershire Women.

"I know it sounds cliched but I have no words to describe how proud I am of her," said Jodie. "I know she would hate me for saying that, she'd say 'shut up Jodie and stop being so cringe'.

"I was sitting with some friends and [Lauren] said 'are you sitting with anyone?' I smirked and said 'yes'. She said 'can you walk away?' so I knew something was up, but I didn't expect anything like she was going to tell me.

"She said 'I've just had a call from Jon Lewis' and obviously I know who that is. It was a complete shock, instant pride and I was absolutely beaming to be honest. I could see a smile from her, and you don't get a smile out of Lauren that often."

It is a cricketer's dream to play in an Ashes Test, but to make your international debut in any format will make it a pretty remarkable day for the Somerset-born youngster.

"It's just amazing," adds Jodie. "She's been given this opportunity to prove to everyone how good she is and in particular how much potential she has to be right there pushing with the world's best."

The twins are naturally close, but Jodie says "everything seemed to be a competition" when the pair were growing up, and "we're not very good at accepting each other's criticism".

Both Lauren and Jodie (back row) played for Weston-super-Mare Cricket Club at secondary school

'She doesn't stop talking'

Filer started her cricket journey alongside Jodie at Weston-super-Mare Cricket Club after being handed a leaflet at secondary school for a new girls team.

Chris Davidson, Filer's Weston-super-Mare club captain, said they were "very proud", adding: "Lauren's really good fun to be around and is really well liked by everyone."

Straight away the club put the twins forward for Somerset trials, with both impressing and playing from under-11s through to senior women's.

Lauren soon grabbed the attention of the pathway coaches and was put on to the emerging players pathway and shortly made her debut for Somerset Women in 2018.

Fast forward to 2022, when Filer featured across six matches for Welsh Fire in The Hundred picking up two wickets, and was Western Storm's leading wicket-taker, with 11 at an average of 22.63, in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

"Off the pitch she doesn't stop talking most of the time," said Storm captain Sophie Luff.

"She's really found her feet in the professional game now. She takes the new ball and is a real wicket-taking threat for us. That's definitely her point of difference."

She has also shown potential with the bat, making her maiden half-century with 58 not out, batting at 10, against Central Sparks.

Lauren (left) and Jodie Filer both played for Somerset growing up

'She is one of the quickest'

Since becoming a full-time professional over the winter, the right-arm quick has spent time with Somerset's Jack Brooks remodelling her action and developing her skillset.

"I've known Lauren since 2017 and she had untapped potential," said Storm head coach Trevor Griffin.

"She has been working on finding consistency and she has a point of difference with her pace and big bounce that she can generate.

"She's taken some beautiful wickets this year mainly with her yorkers, which is what she was working with Brooks on."

This season, Filer has five Charlotte Edwards Cup scalps and at the halfway stage of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy has taken eight wickets.

"She's got raw pace and she just needed some encouragement, a focus and someone giving her an opportunity. She's one of the quickest already, and if not she will be the quickest I believe," said Griffin.

Against Northern Diamonds at Headingley it is thought Filer clocked speeds of 75mph.

However, pace can bring inconsistencies, and against the power and talent of Ashes holders and double world champions Australia, Filer's challenge will be continuing to provide the difference and those wicket-taking deliveries.