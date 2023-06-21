'I feel like we're programmed the same' - Williamson on relationship with Knight

Women's Ashes: England v Australia Venue: Trent Bridge Date: 22-26 June

The last time England's women had the opportunity to win an Ashes Test match, they needed 12 runs to win from the last two overs.

Australia needed one wicket.

The history of Test cricket tells you to block out for the draw - quite simply, do not get out, and number 11 Kate Cross executed her role perfectly in Canberra.

But now, with England seeking to regain the Ashes for the first time in a decade, there is plenty to suggest that if faced with a similar situation this time around, Heather Knight's side will go for victory.

The multi-format series starts with the Test match, rather than mid-series as in 2022, and with the opportunity for the winner to take a potentially Ashes-defining four points, both teams will be playing for a result.

Much like England's men under Brendon McCullum, women's head coach Jon Lewis has promised entertainment - and with his side up against the world's best, they may have to risk losing in order to win.

"What we learned from Canberra was that is exactly how we want to go about this Test match," said Knight.

"We went out there trying to win and being really aggressive, and we were in a position where we should have won the game."

Five-day Test could mean 'trench warfare'

Not only is the Test match starting the series but it is also only the second five-day Test match in women's cricket history and both captains have stressed their desire for a result, as most recent four-day Tests have ended in draws or have been rain-affected.

"Five days could be really interesting," said Australia captain Alyssa Healy. "It will probably be a mental battle and could be a bit of trench warfare at times but we're willing to see how that goes.

"I love that the Test is up first. It's a lot of points up for grabs first up, and that could dictate the way that the white-ball series goes but we have come here to win, we want to win the big moments and taking four points here would be a nice building block for us."

Healy is expected to drop down the batting order, with teenage left-hander Phoebe Litchfield in line for her Test debut as an opener.

Australia's captaincy unknown & England's attacking gamble

Explosive batter Danni Wyatt is making her Test debut after 245 white-ball games for England

For both teams, there are unanswered questions that are only adding to the anticipation and expectation for an already gripping Ashes summer.

For Australia, they are missing their star batter and inspirational leader in Meg Lanning, who has been ruled out for medical reasons.

In Healy, they have a different but similarly competitive captain. The wicketkeeper-batter has led the side previously, but Lanning's record - five World Cup wins as skipper - shows just how much of a loss she is.

In England's camp, their debutants in Lauren Filer and Danni Wyatt indicate Lewis' intent to be brave, to be fearless and to attack.

Filer offers pace, but brings inexperience, while Wyatt will most likely approach Test cricket in the same way explosive way she does the white-ball game.

They have taken a gamble - but it is one that they believe will disrupt Australia's relentless winning regime.

"We know one another really well but for the first time in a while there is a sense of unknown about both sides," said Healy.

"It's a bit like the next generation banging on the door and giving us a glimpse of what the Ashes might look like for the next 10 years."

Knight added: "We're going to have to play very well but we are really confident. The girls are excited about the opportunity to do something special."

How does the women's Ashes work?

The women's Ashes is different to the men's with all three formats - Test, one-day internationals and T20s - played to decide a winner.

The Test, which starts the series, is worth four points to the winner, with a draw seeing both sides take two points.

Three T20s at Edgbaston, The Oval and Lord's follow on 1, 5 and 9 July respectively with a win earning a side two points. A tie or no result would see both sides take a point apiece.

The first of those games is live on BBC Two and iPlayer and more than 17,000 tickets have been sold for that game.

The final points on offer come in three one-day internationals, which take place at Bristol, Southampton and Taunton on 12, 16 and 18 July. They have the same scoring system as the T20s.

That means 16 points are on offer, with England needing a minimum of nine to regain the Ashes. A drawn series would see Australia, as the holders, retain the Ashes.

A defeat in the Test does not rule you out of the series, but does mean you will likely need to win five of the six white-ball games to come out on top.