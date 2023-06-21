Michael Leask hit a four on the final ball to secure victory

Ireland v Scotland:World Cup Qualifier - Group B, Bulawayo Ireland 286-8 (50 overs): Campher 120, Dockrell 69; McMullen 5-34 Scotland 289-9 (50 overs): Leask 91*, McBride 56, Watt 47; Adair 3-57 Scotland win by one wicket Scorecard

"What a game of cricket" declared captain Richie Berrington after Scotland's final-ball win over Ireland in their opening World Cup Qualifier.

Michael Leask was named man of the match as he reached 91 not out by hitting a match-winning four to secure a one-wicket victory in Zimbabwe.

But Berrington also hailed Brandon McMullen's five wickets for 34 runs.

"He wasn't feeling too well, but he managed to get back on the field and show the character he has," he said.

"We couldn't have asked for a better start - he was superb with the new ball."

Ireland had recovered from those early successes by medium pacer McMullen as Curtis Campher's superb 120 helped them to a total of 286-8.

At 122-6 in reply, Scotland looked destined to open Group B with a defeat until Leask took control.

"We had belief all the way through," Berrington insisted talking to Sky Sports. "Losing wickets in the middle made it a bit tougher, but what an exceptional knock by Leasky to see us home.

"It's always a big game when Scotland take on Ireland and delighted to start things off with a win.

"We've had a really good couple of weeks prep, we've got a good group of players and staff. We'll look to build on this and keep growing as the tournament goes on. It was very tense towards the end there."

Leask found it difficult to "put it into words right now" when asked for his reaction but pointed out it was a rare recent victory over the Irish.

"This badge means so much to me and I'm glad I can repay the team," he said. "We've had a few tough days against Ireland and to hit the winning runs makes it even more special.

"We've got a team that bats very deep. I've got a lot of belief in my own ability and it was a case of, if I stayed there for as long as possible, we had a chance and the guys coming in are great ball strikers."

Chris McBride also hit 56, while Leask described Mark Watt's 47 as "a blinder of an innings" that "took some of the pressure off".

The result - Ireland's second defeat in four days after they lost to Oman on Monday - has Leask dreaming of going all the way to the World Cup finals.

"We've got a great bunch of lads," he said. "We're going to take games deep and hopefully go all the way."

Scotland next face United Arab Emirates on Friday, with matches against Oman and the Sri Lankans to follow, as they look to be among the leading three who advance to the Super Six stage of a tournament from which only the top two progress to the World Cup in India later this year.

As the Scots were beating Ireland, Oman chased down a target of 228 with ease against UAE, who had opened with a defeat by Sri Lanka.