Joe Root says he is "ready" to bowl more if required in England's second Ashes Test against Australia.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali struggled with a cut to his spinning finger in the two-wicket defeat in the first Test and is being monitored before the second.

Root bowled 15 overs in the second innings at Edgbaston, one more than Moeen, picking up 1-43.

"It's great when you get a chance to contribute, you want to be involved and step up in the big moments," said Root.

"I'm always ready for a chance to take Test wickets."

Root, one of only two men to have scored more than 11,000 Test runs for England, has also taken 55 wickets with his off-breaks.

On a nerve-shredding final day in Birmingham, he held a stunning return catch off Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but also missed two sharp caught-and-bowled chances.

Moeen, 36, has come out of Test retirement to play in the Ashes following an injury to first-choice spinner Jack Leach.

He took three wickets in the first Test, but also spent time off the field managing the finger injury.

Coach Brendon McCullum has said Moeen will play in the second Test if fit. If not, England could consider Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed or Liam Dawson.

Another option would be to replace Moeen in the XI with an additional seamer and give more bowling responsibility to Root.

"Mo will be absolutely fine, I'm sure he will be," said former captain Root. "I'm just disappointed I didn't manage to cling on to a couple of those other ones. What great fun to have a chance to effect the game."

Root, 32, led England in the three previous Ashes series, losing two of them 4-0 in Australia and drawing 2-2 at home in 2019.

In the first Test this time around, England were on course for victory until Australian pair Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon added 55 for the ninth wicket to guide the tourists to their target of 281.

But Root believes England's enterprising performance at Edgbaston sent a "strong message" to Australia for the rest of the series.

"We just have to go and do it again at Lord's and for three more Tests after that," said Root. "Everyone should strap in and expect the same from us. That's what we're about as a team.

"We are going to challenge and compete. We're in for a hell of a Test series here."