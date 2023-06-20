Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia and England have both been fined and had two World Test Championship points deducted for slow over rates during the first Ashes Test.

Both teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were factored in.

All 22 players were docked 40% of their match fees - a fine of around £6,000 each for England's players.

Australia captain Pat Cummins and England counterpart Ben Stokes accepted the sanctions.

That meant there was no need for formal hearings.

Australia warmed up for the Ashes by beating India in the second World Test Championship final to become winners of the 2021-23 cycle.

The thrilling Ashes opener at Edgbaston was the first Test of the new cycle - so Australia, who earned 12 points for victory, drop to 10 while England are on minus two.