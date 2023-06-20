Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tash Farrant was part of the squad that reached the final of the Women's World Cup in New Zealand last year

England bowler Tash Farrant will miss the rest of the season after the reoccurrence of a lumbar spine stress fracture.

Farrant first suffered the injury to her lower back in May last year and returned to domestic action in April.

But she now needs an operation, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

Farrant has featured in six ODIs and 18 T20s for England, who begin the Ashes against Australia on Thursday.

The South East Stars and Oval Invincibles left-armer will miss the rest of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and The Hundred.