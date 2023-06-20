Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England denied by Australia in Edgbaston classic

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

comments934

First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day five of five)
England 393-8 dec (Root 118*; Lyon 4-149) & 273 (Root 46, Brook 46; Cummins 4-63, Lyon 4-80)
Australia 386 (Khawaja 141, Broad 3-68, Robinson 3-55) & 282-8 (Khawaja 65, Cummins 44*)
Australia won by two wickets
Australia somehow prevailed in another Edgbaston Ashes classic to beat England by two wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

On a final day fraught with tension, ninth-wicket pair Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon added an unbroken 55 to defy the raucous crowd and get Australia to their target of 281.

In doing so, they extracted revenge for Australia's famous two-run defeat on this ground 18 years ago, when the tailenders just fell short of reaching a target of 282.

Cummins, with 44 not out, and Lyon's unbeaten 16 took Australia to their narrowest Ashes win in terms of wickets since 1907.

England looked to be surging towards victory when captain Ben Stokes produced a magical slower ball to bowl Usman Khawaja for 65 and Joe Root held a stunning return catch off Alex Carey.

But as a breathless match entered its final hour, Cummins and Lyon swung the bat at England's short-ball plan to inch Australia closer.

Stokes almost dismissed Lyon with a flying catch for the ages when 37 were still needed, the skipper losing control of the ball as he dived backwards at square leg.

The target ticked down, the evening drew in. With three runs required and less than five overs remaining, Cummins deflected Ollie Robinson towards third man, a diving Harry Brook fumbled and Australia had an incredible victory.

A series that has already lived up to the hype continues with the second Test at Lord's on 28 June.

Australia prevail in another Edgbaston epic

This was not just an homage to the epic contest on the same ground 18 years ago, but the perfect opening to the most anticipated Ashes series in a generation.

From the moment Zak Crawley crunched the first ball of the series for four, this Test had everything: England's daring first-day declaration, Root's attempted reverse-ramp off Cummins from the first ball of day four and the fascinating clash of style between the two teams.

But none of that could match the nerve-shredding drama of the final hour, played out in front of a buoyant crowd that had earlier waited until 14:15 BST for rain to pass and play to begin.

England have been involved in some thrilling Tests since Stokes took charge, but none with the stakes as high as this. In truth, they wasted chances throughout, but have shown enough quality, endeavour and bravery to suggest they have what it takes to get back into the series.

For Australia, the narrow win just about vindicates their cautious approach to combatting England's Bazballers. It was fitting that captain Cummins, the architect of the safety-first plan, played the vital role on the final day.

This was one of the all-time great matches, whetting the appetite for the rest of the series and for the Test between England and Australia's women, which begins at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Cummins and Lyon get revenge 18 years in the making

In 2005, Australia arrived on the fourth morning needing 107 with only two wickets remaining and almost got them thanks to the efforts of their last three batters - Shane Warne, Brett Lee and Michael Kasprowicz.

From a position almost as hopeless, Cummins and Lyon launched their own rescue mission and this time got Australia over the line.

The tourists had been almost inert for most of the day. At 107-3 overnight, they did not shift from a neutral gear. Khawaja, who made a century in the first innings, added only 31 runs from 116 balls and looked immovable.

Stokes somehow conjured the slower ball from his fragile body and Root held on to Carey to make England favourites, but fearsome competitors Cummins and Lyon refused to yield.

Root had already failed to cling on to a low caught-and-bowled chance when Cummins had six and the captain would later make him pay by crashing 14 from a single over.

In the next over, Stokes flung himself at a catch that would have matched his grab in the 2019 World Cup, but this time could not hold on.

The new ball was belatedly taken, but Australia's confidence grew. For every time the outside edge was beaten, a single was pinched. Cummins slapped Robinson past a flying Ollie Pope at cover, Lyon twice belted Stuart Broad down the ground for fours.

The outside edge was beaten, England kept the field back, James Anderson was ignored. Australia were within one hit of victory for more than two overs.

With three required, Cummins fended off a short ball and the flailing Brook could not prevent the boundary. Australia ended on 282 - their target back in 2005 - and the brilliant Cummins threw his bat in the air to begin wild celebrations.

England left to fight back again

England had lost two of their past 12 Tests and one of those, against New Zealand in Wellington in February, was by just one run after they had made the Black Caps follow on.

This, though, will test the resolve of their new attitude under captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum like never before. Not because their swashbuckling style has failed its first examination by Australia, but because they were so close to winning and it is their own errors that have cost them.

They missed eight chances of varying difficulty in the field, four of which were by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Most crucially, Bairstow failed to move for an edge when Khawaja had only five on the fourth evening.

Questions will linger over Stokes' decision to declare on the first evening and the fitness of Moeen Ali, who was badly hampered by a cut on his spinning finger throughout the match.

It was also telling that Stokes, who is managing a left-knee injury, did not bowl himself until the 70th over of the second innings and that Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, was not trusted with the second new ball.

No team has come from behind to win an Ashes series since 2005. Stokes' England have shown they can get at Australia, but they must be near-perfect in the remaining four Tests if they are to win the urn for the first time since 2015.

Comments

Join the conversation

945 comments

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 19:35

    Kids,

    Never, Ever declare in the first innings of a Test match.

    I have spoken.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:38

      Turtle replied:
      Without the declaration this would have been a boring draw.

      I'd rather England lose a classic than win boring any day; but then I'm a true sports fan.

  • Comment posted by IanCurtis, today at 19:34

    That's a proper game of cricket. Please file T20 and The Hundred in the nearest available bin. Glorious stuff.

    • Reply posted by BCFCred, today at 19:37

      BCFCred replied:
      Rubbish like it or not test cricket is dying the money is in the shorter formats nowadays

  • Comment posted by John T, today at 19:36

    D’you serious think those England players in the changing room are now saying “well cricket won today”? To declare before you passed 400, against the best team in the world, was not only stupid but arrogant. They got what was coming to them.

    • Reply posted by domb, today at 19:55

      domb replied:
      450 would of been a good time

  • Comment posted by Beeb account, today at 19:33

    There will be no doubt be hundreds of ifs, buts and maybes - that’s cricket (and why we love it).

    But I just want to thank both teams for outstanding entertainment.

    Roll on Lords.

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 19:35

      mike james replied:
      It’s not cricket when you declare on the first day of the test

  • Comment posted by AC, today at 19:33

    An entertaining match, but with the 1 and 2 ranked test batsmen in the world contributing only 35 runs between them over 2 innings - and Australia still able to win - I'd say it's looking ominous.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We needed to win this match. The draw would have been the fair result

  • Comment posted by Shak, today at 19:36

    Aggers earlier on TMS: I really dislike when a player says "I won't change my game or the way we play".

    Stokes being interviewed by Aggers: "That's how we play and we won't change it".

    That first day declaration has proved to be pivotal in this match. Well done Aus!

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 19:39

      mike james replied:
      It’ll be 5/0 but as long as Stokes has fun losing 5/0 that’ll be fine by him

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 19:35

    BS has to carry the burden of responsibility - attacking cricket, yes all for it - unnecessary & reckless declaration cost us the match

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:40

      Turtle replied:
      Stokes is a genius. Long live Bazball!!

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 19:36

    The Aussies were gritty but England lost that one due to arrogance and sloppy mistakes. None of this glorious defeat nonsense either, a defeat is a defeat. Hopefully England learn from this.

    • Reply posted by oadbyfox, today at 19:58

      oadbyfox replied:
      I have my doubts....awful game management.

  • Comment posted by philt77, today at 19:35

    There you go. Stupid declaration, senseless batting and unfit bowlers and now England need 3 from 4 to win the Ashes.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:37

      Turtle replied:
      Without that declaration this would have been a boring draw!

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 19:36

    Definition of an idiot?

    He who declares on day one of a test!

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 19:35

    Test cricket, you got to EFFING LOVE IT! Edgbaston is the home of providing the best matches and the best atmosphere.

    Still, it probably is the case of "what could have been" if England had 50 more runs, but we would not have had such a thrilling match where victory for both teams could have been possible.

    The only thing that is tragic is that this was not on free-to-air television.

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 19:36

    This gripping match is proof that Test cricket is, and must remain, the pinnacle of the game. There’s room for other formats, but not at the expense of Test cricket, however much greedy administrators would disagree.

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 19:34

    Fantastic game of Test Match cricket. Well done to both teams, and a true gutsy captains innings by Cummins. Shame there had to be a loser. Sets up what should be a great series!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:36

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      This is going to tough for England to win from here. Very rare you win an Ashes series when you are one down

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 19:47

    Nathan Lyons took 8 wickets...If you don't have a decent spinner...don't pick one

    • Reply posted by Haway The Lads, today at 19:48

      Haway The Lads replied:
      We have Rehan Ahmed.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 19:36

    Best team won. Well played, Australia.

    • Reply posted by KW, today at 19:37

      KW replied:
      Better

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 19:34

    Ollie Robinson not so cocky now lad! G’day!

    • Reply posted by onmiedsun, today at 19:41

      onmiedsun replied:
      You've not won the urn yet lad.....

  • Comment posted by Steve Roberts, today at 19:34

    Can we dump the term Bazball now please ?

    • Reply posted by somuchtothinkabout, today at 19:40

      somuchtothinkabout replied:
      I'm looking forward to seeing their 'positve' batting under bazbal in a few weeks when they are 3-0 down and the Ashes lost. First real test and it fails miserably.

  • Comment posted by Nesty, today at 19:38

    Absolutely pathetic to lose in that way, the declaration way too early, you have your best batsman out there to add runs and you pull them off, needed at least another 40 run on that 1st innings, you make it difficult for the oppo, not just hand them the urn. Loase at Lords and the series is over, all too easy.

    • Reply posted by Lord Donnos, today at 20:04

      Lord Donnos replied:
  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 19:36

    In the end, England didn't run out of overs to bowl out Australia, they ran out of runs to defend, runs that could have been scored, well, "if I speak"...

    • Reply posted by Jonathan cave, today at 19:43

      Jonathan cave replied:
      Dropped catches and poor wicket keeping cost matches

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, today at 19:38

    Australia did not have to take many wickets. Most of our players threw their wickets away if you want to re-live the horrific highlights. Oh and of course a declaration on day 1 of a 5 day match doesn't help.

    • Reply posted by 2 cents, today at 19:39

      2 cents replied:
      No one threw wickets away, they just couldn't handle the bowling attack.

