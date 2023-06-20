Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matthew Cross says "there's no fear factor" for Scotlad in Zimbabwe

ICC World Cup Qualifier: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Date: Wednesday, 21 June Start: 08:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Progression to the World Cup is Scotland's "expectation" as they prepare to open qualifying against Ireland, says vice-captain Matt Cross.

On Monday, the Irish suffered a five-wicket loss to Oman, who joined Sri Lanka at the top of the standings.

Scotland will play those teams and the United Arab Emirates over the next week as they seek to finish in the top three of Group B and reach the Super Sixes.

"There's no fear factor about who's here at this tournament," said Cross.

"We know we're capable of beating everybody here. I hope everyone's expecting us to qualify, that's definitely our expectation."

Cross says Oman's win "shows how competitive this tournament's going to be" but said of Ireland: "After every game you kind of have to park it and move on and I'm sure they'll say the same."

Scotland lost both of their warm-up matches against the West Indies and hosts Zimbabwe, who are in Group A.

From the Super Six phase, just the top two teams will make it to the World Cup in India.

"I think everyone's been a little but surprised by conditions," added Cross. "It seems to be, well for us anyway, pretty hot and dry.

"There's a lot of teams looking to bowl first with the potential for a bit of swing and movement early on but once that's been weathered, guys have looked comfortable.

"As the day progresses, maybe the spinners come more into the game and wickets go a bit more low."