Cam Fletcher, who toured England with New Zealand in 2022, has been playing in the Bradford League this summer

Vitality Blast South Group: Surrey v Glamorgan Venue: Kia Oval, London Date: Tuesday 20 June Time: 18:30 BST Coverage: Commentary and report on BBC Sport website & app

Glamorgan have signed New Zealander Cam Fletcher as short-term cover after an Achilles injury to South African batter Colin Ingram.

Fletcher, 30, has played for his country's A team and was on the senior tour of England in 2022.

He is a batter/wicket-keeper who is set to make his debut in the T20 match away to Surrey.

Fletcher plays for Canterbury but has been in the UK to play for Yorkshire club side New Farnley.

He has been a provincial regular for Canterbury since 2014 after making his senior debut for Northern Districts.

His most recent first-class match saw him hit 56 not out in New Zealand A's victory over Australia's second string in March.

Glamorgan have five wins from nine matches, probably needing to win at least three from their five remaining Blast games to reach the quarter-finals.

Their remaining opponents include the top two sides in the South Group, Surrey and Somerset.

They have been hit badly by injuries to top-order batters, with captain David Lloyd, Eddie Byrom and Tom Bevan all out of action, together with all-rounder Dan Douthwaite, before Ingram joined the casualty list.

Fletcher's arrival is the second short-notice signing of an overseas player by Glamorgan in the T20 competition, after they recruited Perth Scorchers leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou in place of paceman Michael Neser following his Australia squad call-up.