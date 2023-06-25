Yorkshire's Finlay Bean hit 16 fours and one six in his innings of 114 against Gloucestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day one) Yorkshire 393-6: Bean 114, Hill 101, Tattersall 79; Taylor 3-43 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Yorkshire 3 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts Match scorecard

Yorkshire's Finlay Bean and George Hill posted superb centuries - 114 and 101 respectively - to ensure their side dominated the opening day of the County Championship clash with Gloucestershire at Headingley.

Left-handed opener Bean faced 153 balls for his second century of the Division Two season - and the second of the 21-year-old's fledgling career. It was the main contribution in Yorkshire's 393-6 from 91 overs.

He shared a stand of 57 with Dawid Malan for the third wicket during the morning and then 153 for the fourth either side of lunch with Hill, who then faced 180 balls and shared 111 for the fifth wicket with Jonny Tattersall.

It was all-rounder Hill's first century of the summer, with Gloucestershire too loose with the Kookaburra ball having been asked to bowl in excellent batting conditions.

Left-arm seamer Matt Taylor stood out like a sore thumb amongst his colleagues with 3-43 from 17 overs, including Tattersall late on for 79. Five overs were lost to evening rain.

Bean has enjoyed an encouraging start to life in senior cricket having returned to the club last summer following a brief break to go and work as a mechanic.

He earned a rookie contract on the back of a record-breaking 441 in the second team last year and made his first-team bow in August.

He played a trio of Championship matches last September, but was a first-choice starter at the beginning of April and scored 118 in the opening-round defeat here against Leicestershire.

Bean watched on from the non-striker's end as three senior partners departed before lunch, including Adam Lyth and captain Shan Masood within four balls to Taylor as the score slipped to 33-2 in the sixth over.

Lyth edged to second slip trying to leave alone before Masood was trapped lbw for a three-ball duck.

Bean shared 57 with another left-hander, Malan, who looked in good order for 28 before being caught behind down leg trying to pull Ben Charlesworth's seam - 90-3 in the 17th.

But Gloucestershire's good early work was eroded thanks to their inability to limit the fours, especially to the short boundary towards the East Stand side of the ground.

Hill, 22, is more advanced in his development than Bean - a right-hander particularly strong against spin.

Hill has been frustrated by his inability to build on starts over the last couple of seasons. But he did here. This was his best of four times beyond 50 in the Championship this season.

Bean reached his century off 140 balls midway through the afternoon. But he only faced 13 more deliveries and fell caught at deep square-leg pulling at Zaman Akhter - 243-4 in the 53rd over.

After tea, Hill moved into the nineties and took Yorkshire beyond 300 by helping Tattersall take 19 from the 72nd over against Zafar Gohar, including a slog-swept six over mid-wicket.

He reached his century off 177 balls before falling caught behind off Ollie Price's off-spin. And when Taylor, now bowling with the new ball, had Tattersall caught at second slip, Yorkshire were 368-6 after 86 overs.

Matthew Revis (25*) and Matthew Fisher (8*) took Yorkshire's score to 393-6 before the close.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.