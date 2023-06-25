Last updated on .From the section Counties

Anuj Dal took 5-45 as Derbyshire bowled Worcestershire out for 237

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day one) Worcestershire 237: Libby 78; Dal 5-45 Derbyshire 32-2: Guest 13*; Pennington 1-6 Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (0 pts) by 205 runs with eight wickets remaining Match scorecard

Anuj Dal starred with the ball for Derbyshire, taking five wickets to help bowl Worcestershire out for 237.

Dal took the final wicket of the hosts' first innings, bowling Dillon Pennington, to finish with 5-45.

In response, Derbyshire lost Harry Came and then Luis Reece fell with the final ball of the day to Pennington to see them finish 205 runs behind on 32-2.

Jake Libby top-scored for Worcestershire with 78 and Gareth Roderick contributed well with 40.

Worcestershire were without the ill Brett D'Oliveira and the injured Jack Haynes, and included teenager Rehaan Edavalath for his first-class debut.

Libby won the toss and his decision to bat proved to be a good one initially as he and fellow opener Roderick put on 70 for the first wicket.

Dal picked up his first wicket accounting for Azhar Ali who made 14 and then he trapped debutant Edavalath lbw, who departed without scoring.

The in-form Adam Hose then added 28 but Derbyshire were the team on top through the afternoon as they took four wickets, including Libby, who has now scored 614 first-class runs this summer, to leave the Pears 189-6 at tea.

Matthew Waite hit three consecutive boundaries in the first over after tea to take the score over 200 before Conor McKerr removed him and Joe Leach as the runs became harder to come by.

Pennington saw his stumps rearranged by Dal for 18 as Worcestershire were bowled out for 237 in 83.3 overs, giving them 12 overs to make inroads into the Derbyshire batting line-up.

Came lasted seven balls before mistakenly leaving a Navdeep Saini delivery which went on to clatter his stumps, leaving his side 1-1.

Reece and Brooke Guest looked to be seeing the day out before the former edged the final delivery of the day from Pennington to first slip to swing the balance in Worcestershire's favour going into day two.