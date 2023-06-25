Lancashire old boy Jordan Clark (left) had never previously taken more than one wicket in an innings against his old county

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one) Lancashire 274: Salt 56; Clark 4-47, Abbott 4-71 Surrey 70-4: Williams 2-22 Surrey 3 pts, Lancashire 2 pts Match scorecard

County champions Surrey closed on a nervy 70-4 in reply to Lancashire's 274 after an intriguing opening day at the Kia Oval.

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Tom Latham all fell in an excellent 14-over new-ball attack before Ben Foakes played on for 23 against Jack Blatherwick to the first ball of the day's final over.

That came after Jamie Smith had just been put down at first slip by New Zealand international Daryl Mitchell off George Balderson.

Earlier, Lancashire also experienced early problems against the new ball as they slumped to 46-3, before being rescued by two stands, the first for 73 between Mitchell and Dane Vilas.

Then, after they had both gone in the space of seven balls, a further 82 between Phil Salt and all-rounder Blatherwick on Lancashire's first red-ball appearance at the Oval in five years.

After making a hundred as opener against Hampshire two weeks ago at Southport in his first red-ball appearance for 12 months, Salt this time scored 56 batting at number six.

But he also played and missed on numerous occasions as Lancashire's batsmen also found run-making hard work.

It was four wickets apiece for Lancashire old boy Jordan Clark (4-47) and Sean Abbott, who used his previous experience of bowling with the Kookaburra ball in Australian domestic cricket.

Surrey's five-pronged seam attack looked to have done a good job but the visitors then made the most of the 20 overs they got at the home team before stumps.

Burns, on 5, edged Will Williams for wicketkeeper Salt to take a brilliant low one-handed catch diving to his left and Sibley departed for an 18-ball duck when he tickled an attempted leg glance at Williams through to Salt.

Latham then edged Tom Bailey to second slip to go for 10 before that late finale when Foakes went to what proved the final ball of the day.

Surrey have won their last six straight home Championship matches since being held to a draw by Kent exactly a year ago.

They already have a battle on to win this one, but it should also be remembered that the Division One leaders, the only one of the nine counties who won the toss and bowled on the first day of the Kookaburra in England, have won all their matches this season batting second.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters Network.