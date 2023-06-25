Dan Lawrence and Tom Westley shared a 227-run stand for the Essex third wicket against Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day one) Essex 391-7: Lawrence 152, Westley 114, Critchley 47 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Essex 3 pts, Warwickshire 2 pts Match scorecard

Tom Westley and Dan Lawrence, England batters past and present, both hit centuries as they shared an imperious double-century stand to put Essex firmly in control against Warwickshire.

Lawrence was only allowed to play by England on the proviso that he is ready to scuttle down to Lord's if required for Wednesday's second Ashes test, when he will be replaced in the Essex line-up by nominated substitute Nick Browne.

But he gave full range to his shots in an immaculate 152, his second century of the season, helping to put on 227 in 59 overs of elegant stroke-play until Westley dragged Ed Barnard to short midwicket for 114 with the first ball after tea.

Westley had won the toss on a green-tinged Chelmsford wicket used previously for a one-day international between Bangladesh and Ireland, and consigned Warwickshire to a sweaty day under floppy sunhats in the field.

The Bears, missing injured spinner Danny Briggs, had drafted in England spinner Dom Bess on loan from Yorkshire and given mystery white-ball specialist Jake Lintott only his second red-ball start.

And the Bears began well when Feroze Khushi - replacing Browne at the top of the order - dabbed at a ball from Chris Rushworth and nicked behind before Alastair Cook was tucked up by Hasan Ali and was caught behind.

But Westley took a liking to Bess, cracking two fours through the covers before bouncing down the wicket and striking him over midwicket for another boundary.

Westley went to his century from 154 balls, matched by Lawrence when he flicked Bears skipper Will Rhodes through midwicket for his 11th four.

After Westley's four-hour stay ended, Matt Critchley took up the cudgels, punishing Barnard with three boundaries in an over.

A six straight back over Bess's head by Critchley brought up the fifty partnership in just 10 overs. But the ball after he had deposited Lintott over midwicket for a second maximum, he presented the spinner with his first red-ball wicket by slashing a skyer to backward point.

He later added Simon Harmer, caught behind, to return figures of 2-56, while the day of toil in the sun for Bess ended with figures of 32-1-143-2.

He took a debut wicket when he had Paul Walter chipping to short mid-on but, after being reverse-swept for the four that brought up Lawrence's 150, Bess then claimed his scalp when he flicked a catch off his legs.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters Network