The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad influences another contest against Australia late on day four

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments145

Stuart Broad ended the day bent double in the middle of the Edgbaston field.

The Hollies Stand, Edgbaston's 6,000-strong stag do, rose because England's 'Mr Ashes' had done it again.

The battle with Australia is in Broad's blood.

He was crawling in nappies when his dad, Chris, put England's oldest enemy to the sword in their own back yard in 1986-87.

In 2009, Broad junior made the first mark of his own on the contest, securing the urn with the first of his trademark spells at The Oval.

From Brisbane to Nottingham - enemy number one to taking 8-15 - Broad has continued to influence an era of Ashes cricket.

Fourteen years on, the long blond locks have gone, a bandana has been gained, but the sense of theatre - the ability to pump the knees and grab an occasion - has not changed nor been diminished.

In south London, two of Australia's greatest, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, were among his 5-37.

In Birmingham, it was Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, the batters ranked first and second in the world.

Stuart Broad celebrates a wicket in 2009
Broad took five wickets in Australia's first innings of the decisive fifth Ashes Test in 2009 to help England secure a 2-1 win

Australia were 77-1 when England captain Ben Stokes turned back to Broad, the tourists' target of 281 easing forward from the horizon at a speed quick enough to cause the stomach to sink.

Within four balls he had sent Labuschagne back to the dressing room with his bat under his arm for the second time in the match and, with a wave of his right hand, Broad whipped the Hollies into a frenzy.

Ten balls to Smith later, having conceded from just one scoring shot, Broad removed Australia's living legend too.

It swung a gripping Test back towards England while making the Edgbaston terrace shake amid sun-soaked, alcohol-fuelled celebration.

"Coming into that I just thought if I whack the pitch as hard as I can, get a bit of movement and create a bit of theatre," Broad said.

Fans stand in shirts bearing the face of Stuart Broad & James Anderson
Stuart Broad is a cult hero to many England cricket supporters

The adrenalin that had propelled him to the crease was now causing words to gush at his end-of-day news conference.

"Ashes cricket is just magical," he said.

"I loved every second of that last hour. It was so good running in and hearing that roar."

The wickets of Australia's big two came on the biggest stage but were produced during the Nottinghamshire spring.

In April, he spoke of a new outswinger, specifically made for this occasion.

"It's designed, to be honest, for Marnus and Smith," Broad said then.

He nicked Labuschagne off with that very delivery in the first innings. Whether these in the Monday afternoon sun were the same, only Broad will know.

Regardless, a blow has been struck in two of the battles that may be decisive when a series which promises to be epic reaches its conclusion.

"That would be nice, wouldn't it?" Broad said, when asked if he had got into their pair's heads.

The words may not have said much, but the glint in the eye did.

"It was good for the little plan I came up with a few months ago to pay off in the first Test," Broad added after a pause.

"They have scored a lot runs against us as a group so to see the back of them without too much damage is awesome.

"They are players you have to bowl slightly differently to because their techniques are slightly different to other players.

"If you bowl the same ball they are so set up to playing that. Changing where you are on the crease, the style of ball you bowl - that is a good thing to do."

England may yet need another Broad spell if they are to leave Edgbaston with a 1-0 series lead. 174 runs stand between Australia and the winning line. The hosts need seven wickets on a pitch as helpful as broken leg.

"Tomorrow is one of those days when both teams will come to the ground with a genuine belief they can win the game which is a great place for Test match cricket to be," Broad said.

The bowler does not need another day out to have his place in Ashes history - that is long secured.

It does not mean he will stop trying.

Comments

Join the conversation

144 comments

  • Comment posted by mark, at 22:00 19 Jun

    It was looking grim for England then Broady digs out the 2 best batsmen in world test match. It's all to play for! Can't call it. Wowza! This is just magnificent cricket from both sides.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, at 22:20 19 Jun

      Turtle replied:
      England have approached this series in the correct manner from Crawley's boundary on ball one, Stokes'aggressive declaration and the batsman playing shots throughout today to keep the scoreboard ticking aling and imparting pressure onto the Aussies which payed off this evening as Broad reigned supreme.

      Bazball truly is awesome.

  • Comment posted by Grb, at 22:10 19 Jun

    Broad and Anderson have been brilliant for English cricket, without them we would not have been competitive at all over the years.

    How they’ve managed such longevity, consistency and fitness is mind-boggling.

    Cricket legends both of them.
    Broad - never lies down, never gives up.

    • Reply posted by RIZONE, at 22:16 19 Jun

      RIZONE replied:
      Thy ditched the blast t20, odis, IPl, the hundred etc that's how.

  • Comment posted by Mr Hyde, at 21:43 19 Jun

    Stuart Broad - England and Nottinghamshire cricket club legend: what a player.

    • Reply posted by Erdington Ruffian, at 22:12 19 Jun

      Erdington Ruffian replied:
      Top lad.Broad &Jimmy,and England ladsup for the fight,as are the Aussies.It is looking like a great series.But the Ashes series should be televised,free to air.Watching live Test cricket on BBC!brilliant days.

  • Comment posted by GoAussieGunner, today at 03:55

    I would love Stokes or Broady in one of there interviews to apply pressure to Sky/ECB to give the game back to the people (That they have stolen) by providing free to air for the whole UK. That's coming from an aussie down here in Melbourne.

    • Reply posted by Pixon, today at 04:16

      Pixon replied:
      Far too many adverts on C9 in Oz, its adverts between every over, or when someone gets out, or drinks... I know it's free, but it's supposed to be cricket. Someone was out on the 5th ball, so adverts.. then after 6th ball, adverts!!! BTW I'm English so I'm entitled to whinge.

  • Comment posted by Toontoon99, today at 04:48

    Genuinely more excited that a child at Xmas

  • Comment posted by Cricketanorak, today at 01:31

    Stuart Broad is & has been, a great bowler for England & loves the Ashes.

    England will need another HUGE day on tuesday though, from him & Jimmy to get out Khawaja & try to push for a first test victory.

  • Comment posted by gary prescott, today at 05:56

    Can't sleep. Couldn't sleep. Got my ticket! Olaf will be there once more. Bring it on!

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 11:50

      sports fan replied:
      Hope you don’t melt in the heat and rain
      What is the reason you feel you have to wear fancy dress to attend cricket

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 04:10

    Keep the faith.

  • Comment posted by vvales, at 22:12 19 Jun

    Great to see the England /wales team take back control, never in doubt. 👍

    • Reply posted by SD, at 22:22 19 Jun

      SD replied:
      English sport doing well, fantastic Ashes Test and brilliant tonight in football.
      How did your team do? Oh yeah. ...

  • Comment posted by m j, today at 08:51

    Always thought Broad more dangerous than Anderson, especially in the big games when it matters, this man ignites the fuse. For me, our GOAT bowler. Hopefully the others will follow up today and get a vital lead in the series.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 11:47

      sports fan replied:
      Generally Anderson is a lot more consistent
      For all Broads great spells he does at times have some poor ones as well

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 09:31

    Looks like he will be bowling from the Diving Boards' end

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 11:51

      sports fan replied:
      Might be our springboard to success !

  • Comment posted by xemprgsq, today at 11:52

    Interesting to read Michael Vaughan's comments ref the wicketkeeping position - surely you want to select your best gloveman no matter what type of pitch it is?

    • Reply posted by Scotm33, today at 12:13

      Scotm33 replied:
      Anything he says just ignore, man should not be on radio or TV. Worse than Boycott for ''my way was better''. Small part of me wish 05 never happened.

  • Comment posted by Pork bellies i knew it, today at 07:32

    Lets steal the tag of 'The Postman' from that unpleasant Mr Poulter, to the slightly more pleasant Mr Broad.

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 12:11

    Have to hand it to Broad, what a fantastic pair of wickets, especially at this stage of the match!
    If we get Kuwhaja early, we'll have a big chance!

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 12:00

    I love the swashbuckling type of play but it does need a bit of refinement. I do feel there are times to pull in the reins, Roots wicket in particular was thrown away. You cannot deny it creates drama though, cricket wins from that point.

  • Comment posted by Scotm33, today at 11:57

    Broad is better player than Jimmy, as a Rovers fan no biased about Burnley Jimmy. Broad has bowled some of best spells i have seen. So blessed to have seen both these greats.

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 08:20

    Broad gets something out of all wickets & is a fantastic team player. Once Anderson retires (probably after this series), Broad will lead the bowlers for a good few years more before retiring. The bowling department will then be in a good place, albeit handicapped by the reduced capacity of Stokes. Wouldn't it be advisable to rest Stokes after this series to get his knee right & extend his career.

  • Comment posted by jerry12953, today at 10:51

    You've got to love Stuart Broad, but could someone please explain to me why the two wickets he got yesterday evening were with such great deliveries? I've watched the video's several times but I just can't see it. Thanks.

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 11:23

      worcesterwolf replied:
      Use of the crease against smith for one.
      Not just the ball that gets you out it's also the build up to it
      Why watching a wicket ball in isolation doesn't tell the whole story

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 11:52

    For me AUSTRALIA are still favourites and have looked it through out the test (just), only Stokes captaincy and Broad bowling have kept us in it. England have too many weak links to compete consistently with the Aussies, even with Bazball.
    Aussies are still big favourites to win, if they get the full 2 sessions expected, we don't have the bowling attack to bowl them out and Johnny Barstow 🫨

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 01:38

    Great work as usual, Matt Henry.

