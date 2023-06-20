Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's players were in "absolute pieces" in the dressing room after their agonising two-wicket defeat by Australia, says captain Ben Stokes.

The tourists pulled off an unlikely victory on a dramatic final day of the first Test at Edgbaston.

England were strong favourites at one stage but Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon combined for a stunning ninth-wicket stand of 55 to take Australia home.

"We are absolutely devastated that we have lost," Stokes said.

"The lads are up there in absolute pieces, especially Robbo and Broady who put in an unbelievable shift there.

"But if that's not attracting people to the game we love then I don't know what will."

