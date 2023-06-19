Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Parkinson's sole Test appearances came against New Zealand at Lord's in June last year, ending the match with 1-47

Kent will sign England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson from Lancashire at the end of this season.

The 26-year-old, who has played one Test, six one-day internationals and six T20 internationals since his debut in 2019, has agreed a three-year deal.

"The time is right for me to embrace a new challenge and environment," he told the Kent website. external-link

"I'm proud of my record in the game so far and I believe my best years as a leg-spin bowler are ahead of me."

Parkinson has taken 151 first-class wickets at an average of 25.92, but he has only featured once for Lancashire in the County Championship so far this season.

He has picked up 139 wickets in 103 T20 matches at an average of 18.96 and an economy rate of 7.68 runs an over, including two wickets in the T20 Blast this season.

"To have a proven match-winning leg-spinner in our ranks will be a major boost to the squad," director of cricket Paul Downton said.

"Matt is also a feisty competitor who will bring a lot to our dressing room."

'First-team chances limited'

Analysis - Scott Read, BBC Radio Lancashire

This will come as a major surprise to many cricket fans, not least Lancashire supporters.

However, Matt Parkinson has found first team opportunities limited and coming into the final few months of his contract a move away from Emirates Old Trafford was looking increasingly inevitable.

After breaking into the team he quickly became a match winner for Lancashire in all formats.

He grabbed the headlines in 2021 after dismissing Adam Rossington in a delivery described as 'ball of the century II' with its similarities to Shane Warne.

On form, bowling at his best, he's an outstanding leg-spinner.

But, after a loss of form, he was left out of Lancashire's T20 team at times last season and also this year.

In fact, since making his Test debut a year ago, he has played only six first-class games and 14 T20 matches.

Luke Wells is now considered a front line leg-spin option and the development of left-arm spinner Tom Hartley, both with bat and ball, have further hampered Parkinson's chances.