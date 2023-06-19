Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad wickets sway first Test England's way

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day four of five)
England 393-8 dec (Root 118*; Lyon 4-149) & 273 (Root 46, Brook 46; Cummins 4-63, Lyon 4-80)
Australia 386 (Khawaja 141, Broad 3-68, Robinson 3-55) & 107-3 (Warner 36, Khawaja 34*; Broad 2-28)
Australia need 174 runs, England need seven wickets
Stuart Broad's two wickets late on day four swung the pendulum of a first Ashes Test that is set for a classic finish at Edgbaston.

England's Broad, so often the man for the big occasion against Australia, removed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to leave Australia 107-3 in pursuit of 281.

At the end of another fascinating, fluctuating day, England require seven more wickets and Australia 174 runs for a 1-0 lead.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja quietened the crowd with an opening stand of 61 on a benign pitch, only for Ollie Robinson to remove Warner before Broad sparked pandemonium.

Khawaja, who made a sublime century in the first innings, remains on 34, while nightwatchman Scott Boland survived 19 balls for his 13.

England had dominated an early morning that began with Joe Root attempting an outrageous reverse-scoop at Pat Cummins from the very first ball of the day.

Root was superb in making 46, but England lacked a telling contribution - Harry Brook was out for 46 and captain Ben Stokes 43. Four wickets each for Cummins and Nathan Lyon kept Australia's target manageable.

Crucially, Khawaja edged between first-slip Root and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow when he had only five, England's fifth missed opportunity of the match.

Edgbaston set for another Ashes classic

Regardless of the result, this has been a memorable Test, a series opener that has lived up to the hype and ticked off plenty of the Ashes' greatest hits - verbal jousting between the players, Aussie-baiting from home crowd and high-quality, full-throttle cricket.

The fourth day was another breathless affair. Though Root missed the attempted first-ball reverse ramp at Cummins, it was a stunning statement of England's mindset and, amid the carnage that followed, Australia did well to stay in the game.

The target of 281 favoured neither side, even if the win predictor had Australia at 56%. The pitch remains dead and any potential help for the spinners comes with the caveat of the cut on Moeen Ali's finger.

Still, not since 1948 have Australia, and a team including the great Donald Bradman, chased this many runs to win an Ashes Test.

Edgbaston has been the scene of some Ashes epics - England's two-run win in 2005 and Ian Botham's encore to his Headingley heroics in 1981.

If there is to be another, the rain forecast for Tuesday will have to stay away. Even then, the weather could provide another variable to the promised drama.

Broad checks Australia fightback

Australia have been clinging on for most of this game and were in danger of being overwhelmed on the fourth morning.

When Root was causing chaos, Australia scattered fielders and lost their bowling discipline. They were dragged through by Lyon, who bowled 23 overs unchanged and the unrelenting pace of captain Cummins.

From the fifth ball of the run chase, there was the vital life afforded to Khawaja. James Anderson found the outside edge, but neither Bairstow nor Root moved. Realistically, it was the keeper's catch and Bairstow has now missed four chances in the match.

Warner and Khawaja were sucking the life from Edgbaston only for Robinson, after some punchy comments in the media last night, to find enough movement to graze Warner's outside edge.

Then Broad, whipping up a crowd that was all too happy to respond, took over with an expert display of swing bowling.

World number one batter Labuschagne poked behind for the second time in the match, world number two Smith did the same, and England had the upper hand. Just.

England lose momentum after riotous start

England were on the back foot after being reduced to 28-2 overnight, but signalled their intent with Root's audacious attempted reverse at Cummins first ball.

Root twice did the same to Boland in the next over, picking up six and four, and the counter was on. Root and Ollie Pope added 50 in 47 balls and, after Pope was bowled by an unplayable yorker from Cummins, Root shared another 52 with Brook in 49 balls.

But eagerness turned to wastefulness and England stalled. Root was batting beautifully before he missed a hack and was stumped, while the fluent Brook pulled to mid-wicket, both off Lyon.

Stokes and Bairstow were under pressure before lunch - Bairstow overturned being given lbw to Boland on one - and were getting on top after the break before two more crucial losses. Bairstow was lbw reverse-sweeping Lyon, Stokes leg before to a searing Cummins in-swinger.

At seven down, only 217 ahead, England needed lower-order runs and, helped by some curiously defensive Australian tactics, got them.

Moeen chipped in with 19 and Robinson stood up to a bouncer barrage in his 27. Anderson reverse-swept his first ball for four before steering Cummins behind to leave Broad 10 not out. The last three wickets were worth 63.

Comments

Join the conversation

203 comments

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 19:20

    Clearly only one winner here. That's cricket. What a good game. I always want England to win but such is my enjoyment watching this team I think I'll still feel I've had a good time if they don't!

    That said. Come on England! Still game on

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 19:26

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      There are people on this boa d who would rather England lost playing purest Test Cricket as opposed to winning in an entertaining game. Sad.

  • Comment posted by Londonwelshmongrel, today at 19:15

    Don't you just love it! Let's forget for now the analysis ABT too early declaration, dropped catches etc .Tomorrow just accept great Ashes test and the winner however they get there will have deserved it. C'mon England!

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 19:13

    What a fantastic advert for test cricket. If the weather plays its part all scenarios are still possible.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:19

      Turtle replied:
      Unfortunately there are a sizable group of fuddy duddys desperately hoping England lise just so they can hark on about trying to recapture a style of Test cricket last played in the twentieth century in black and white as opposed to embracing the modern game.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 19:18

    What is it with this culture of picking out players for constant criticism?
    It’s a team game, so whatever the result, it’s down to the team and not an individual.

    It’s been a brilliant match so far, so how about just appreciating it for that.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:23

      Turtle replied:
      Bazball = the future.

      There will never be any going back. Can you imagine young kids now watching this spectacle wanting to emulate Stokes, Barstow and Brook or going back to the snoozefest of Boycott, Atherton and Gower!

  • Comment posted by nicl, today at 19:19

    Difficult to know who's the aussie captain out in the field, Smith seems to undermine/dominate Cummins at every opportunity. And Cummins meekly complies.

    • Reply posted by Otm Shank, today at 19:24

      Otm Shank replied:
      I often felt Cummins was captain in name only, but in reality it was Smith pulling the strings.

  • Comment posted by ChrisG, today at 19:16

    Another fantastic day's cricket, for me the game is very much 50/50 but the belief that England show even when things aren't going their way gives me hope that we can pull off the win. Just hope the rain tomorrow doesn't disrupt play too much.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:24

      Turtle replied:
      The old guard are desperate for England to lose so they can say 'told you so' on the declaration. Sad.

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 19:20

    Excellent from Robinson today. Those 27 runs could be very valuable in the game.

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 19:29

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      And Warner's wicket!

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 19:14

    Whatever way this goes, I think we can all agree that it has been a cracking Test Match to get the Ashes Series underway.
    Hopefully, the weather won’t interfere tomorrow….unless England aren’t in control.

    • Reply posted by Steveout, today at 19:18

      Steveout replied:
      We can lose morning session and the game could become even more exciting. Imagine if near the end Australia are 9 down with timing running out, a win, loss, tie, draw all being possible. Bring it on!

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 19:21

    I think whoever is in charge of Win Viz has had about 20 pints in The Hollies stand.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:29

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Godfodder, today at 19:22

    I missed out on a £135 ticket in the ballot for the first four days, Its the first time Edgbaston had to have a ballot, but I paid £25 for a fifth day ticket, that's looking like a bargain now, even with the morning rain

    • Reply posted by sam, today at 19:25

      sam replied:
      Take umbrella

  • Comment posted by freddie, today at 19:20

    Enthralled by the ebb and flow of this match. Neither side seem like they can get away. Broad lives for these big moments and tomorrow will be as big as ever.

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 19:30

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      That declaration is looking more and more like an inspired call!

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 19:24

    What a great match!! Both sides deserve to win. Well played!!!! (But I hope England edge it ... by two runs :-) )

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:33

      Turtle replied:
      England have approached this series in the correct manner from Crawley's boundary on ball one, Stokes'aggressive declaration and the batsman playing shots throughout today to keep the scoreboard ticking aling and imparting pressure onto the Aussies which payed off this evening.

      Bazball truly is awesome.

  • Comment posted by Johann Von Nerd, today at 19:13

    Said this as Australia went into bat and was mocked for it. I stand by it.

    "England might have wanted a few more runs for the sake of comfort but they've got an advantage here and if they bowl well and the rain holds off they should win from this position."

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 19:16

      JP1972 replied:
      If it's overcast - well we've seen what happens then. They will target Scott Boland 1st though.

  • Comment posted by KayDee104, today at 19:22

    Those three catches take Jonny Bairstow to 201 dismissals as a test wicketkeeper; he also has 31 catches as a fielder. Well done, Jonny.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 19:24

      twinprime replied:
      Problem is those 201 should be about 768.

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 19:12

    What a fantastic day’s play, this Test match is set up beautifully.
    So, what’s your verdict?
    Win, loss or draw?

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 19:14

      Anon replied:
      can't see it being a draw, they reckon it will rain but enough play to conclude

      England for me need a "big session", 3-4 wickets for no more than 100 runs. If aussies get to within 75 runs and still 3-4 wickets left think England will be panicked

  • Comment posted by 25 yrs no Ashes series win in England, today at 19:15

    Superb match.

    Tomorrow’s weather is like Borestralia’s “best ever 20 mins”, so with England bowlers much more adept of extracting the max in those conditions, this is England’s all the way

    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    ps same negative whingers queuing up to blame the declaration & JB

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 19:33

      mike james replied:
      You don’t declare on the first day of an ashes test match on a decent pitch . It’s all about first innings runs

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 19:20

    All those people who bemoaned this track. It served up another day of fantastic test cricket and there’s still more to come.

  • Comment posted by 131 not out, today at 19:18

    Well bowled by Broad & well caught Jonny.

    It's amazing that players can suddenly get the over rate up and jog between overs when they want an extra chance at a night-watchman!
    And also that can play on until 7pm to make up for lost time.
    Wonder if it will catch on?

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 19:19

    Who said Test cricket is boring?! Match finely in the balance and a great way to kick off the series!

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 19:25

      twinprime replied:
      Most of the planet unfortunately.

  • Comment posted by cjd, today at 19:26

    You English supporters really do enjoy criticising your team don't you. Yes mistakes have happened but this is a game played by humans no programmed robots. I'm not English but will cheer them on simply for the way they play nowadays and mistakes or no mistakes, they are still in with a great shout of winning.

