First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day three of five) England 393-8 dec (Root 118*; Lyon 4-149) & 28-2 (Duckett 19, Boland 1-1) Australia 386 (Khawaja 141, Carey 66; Broad 3-68, Robinson 3-55) England lead by 35 runs Scorecard

England were hit by a one-two punch from Australia in a devastating 21-minute spell before rain ruined the third day of the first Ashes Test.

Only 22 balls were possible after 14:15 BST at Edgbaston, but in that time Australia were rampant under slate skies and floodlights to claim two wickets for two runs.

Ben Duckett poked Pat Cummins to gully, where Cameron Green took a trademark catch, and a shuffling Zak Crawley edged Scott Boland behind.

Joe Root was also the subject of a review off Cummins before the second and final heavy shower of the day allowed England to escape on 28-2, 35 ahead.

All this came after England had much the better of the dry morning, running through the Australia lower order to claim a first-innings lead of seven runs.

After Usman Khawaja was out-thought by another ingenious plan from Ben Stokes and bowled by Ollie Robinson for 141, Australia lost their last four wickets for 14 runs to be dismissed for 386.

Robinson and Stuart Broad bounced out the tail, each ending with three wickets.

Overall, 47.3 overs were lost to rain, with more forecast for day five on Tuesday. The wet weather, wearing pitch and clash of styles add fuel to what could be a thrilling conclusion to an enthralling series opener.

Soggy Sunday still full of action

Less than 33 overs of play were possible on a soggy Sunday in Birmingham, but there was still time for some engrossing and dramatic Test cricket.

England were superb in the morning session, taking advantage of Australia's lack of intent to perfectly execute some carefully laid plans and delight the riotous Hollies Stand.

But the Australian passiveness disappeared in the small window between the showers that arrived as forecast after lunch.

With the ball nibbling more than any time in the match, Australia made the benign surface look full of danger. England were lucky to get out only two down.

Monday is set to be dry, but the rain predicted for Tuesday will have an influence on any potential England declaration - if they bat long enough for that luxury.

There is the suspicion the pitch will deteriorate and turn, in theory helping Moeen Ali. However, the England off-spinner has a nasty cut on his spinning finger that affected his bowling on Sunday morning.

Australia surge under slate sky

When England returned at 15:30 after a 75-minute rain delay, Duckett and Crawley had everything to lose and nothing to gain. The clouds provided perfect conditions for Australian pace bowlers that knew they could give their all to a short, sharp burst.

With the groundstaff readying themselves, Cummins hung the ball wide of off stump and left-hander Duckett, as is his wont, pushed at the ball. Green, who is building a catalogue of fine gully catches, swooped low to grab the ball in his left hand.

For the first time in the Test, Australia played with classic Australian aggression. Gone were the boundary sweepers employed for the whole of England's first innings, in favour of four catchers.

In the next over, Boland got Crawley for the second time in the match, again with a beauty that kissed the edge on the way through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. England had lost two wickets for no runs in the space of four balls.

In their excitement, Australia screamed for an lbw decision against Root off Boland, then a review off Cummins detected no edge when Root had been given not out on the field.

Neither Root nor Ollie Pope had managed to get off the mark when the merciful arrival of torrential rain at 15:51 sent England to the sanctuary of the dressing room.

England blitz passive Aussies

From 311-5 overnight, 82 behind, Australia were marginal favourites to earn a lead and benefitted from Carey being put down off the inside edge from James Anderson's first over of the day - wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow's third miss of the innings.

Despite Carey being bowled through the gate for 66 to give Anderson his 1,100th first-class wicket, Australia took 44 from the first eight overs of the day, mainly because the injured Moeen bowled poorly. When Moeen, who turned 36 on Sunday, came off, Australia stalled and England pounced.

Khawaja scored 15 runs in nearly 100 minutes of batting, and six of those came in one shot off Moeen. Though his progress was slow, the left-hander was the barrier between England and a lead.

The came another ingenious Stokes plan. First Khawaja was faced with four catchers on the leg side, then three on either side. Perhaps expecting a cutter, or looking to squeeze the ball through the off side, he gave himself room and was beaten by Robinson's speared yorker.

Roaring in triumph, Robinson was transformed from the bowler that struggled on day two. He teamed with Broad for a short-ball plan to the tail that will surely set the pattern for the rest of the series.

Nathan Lyon hooked to deep square leg, Boland fended limply to silly point and Cummins miscued to mid-wicket. Australia lost their last four wickets in the space of 22 deliveries.