James Vince scored his seventh T20 Blast half-century of the season at the Oval

Surrey were replaced by Somerset at the top of the South Group as they were well beaten by Hampshire Hawks at The Oval.

The hosts were skittled for just 124 before James Vince (62 not out) led the defending champions to a nine-wicket win which brings Hawks to within two points of the leaders.

Third-placed Essex joined Somerset and Surrey on 14 points at the top of South Group after Daniel Sams hit eight sixes in a 24-ball 67 to consign Middlesex to a 10th straight defeat.

Ben Mike (1-74) conceded the third most runs in T20 Blast history off his four overs as Yorkshire saw their six-match winning run - and their hopes of going top of North Group - ended by a humbling 144-run defeat by Derbyshire as they were skittled for just 68.

Notts Outlaws also missed the chance to leapfrog leaders Birmingham Bears, with defeat against Northamptonshire, while Lancashire won a rain-affected game against Durham by seven runs on DLS to join a quartet of teams on 12 points.

Worcestershire Rapids thrashed Leicestershire to end a four-match losing run and move within two points of the top four.

The remaining South Group match saw Sam Northeast hit an unbeaten 60 as Glamorgan beat Gloucestershire by 32 runs.

In-form Yorkshire succumb again to Chesterfield jinx

Yorkshire's trip to Chesterfield to take on Derbyshire pitted the two leading run scorers in this season's T20 Blast - Wayne Madsen and Dawid Malan.

Madsen was run out after facing just one ball by Jordan Thompson's superb direct hit to leave Falcons 49-3, but Haider Ali led the fightback with 59 off 41 balls before Leus du Plooy smashed an unbeaten 66 with some particularly brutal treatment on Mike.

Five maximums were taken off Ben Mike's final over which went for 31

Falcons skipper Du Plooy had scored 15 off his first 16 balls but added a further 51 with his remaining 16, and shared 93 off just 33 balls with Brooke Guest (39 not out) as Derbyshire passed 200 for only the eighth time in T20 cricket, scoring 212-4.

Alex Thomson (2-22) claimed the key scalps of Adam Lyth (0) and Malan (3), while Zak Chappell (3-16) dismissed Andrew Wharton and Jonathan Tattersall as Yorkshire slumped to 7-4 in reply.

Things did not improve as the Vikings were bowled out for their lowest-ever T20 total of 68 in 11.2 overs as Falcons secured a sixth successive T20 win against Yorkshire at Chesterfield.

Yorkshire remain level on points with leaders Birmingham Bears, who have a game in hand, while Derbyshire move within three points of the top four.

Ricardo Vasconcelos hit 51 off 44 balls and David Wiley made 22 as Northamptonshire Steelbacks made a decent start against Notts Outlaws who had Surrey paceman Conor McKerr in the dugout but not in the XI after signing a further two-week loan.

Contributions all the way down the order, including a handy unbeaten 21 off eight balls from Australian bowler Andrew Tye helped Steelbacks to a competitive total of 177-5.

The Outlaws had a chance to go top of North Group with a victory, but made a dismal start, Ben Sanderson (3-29) bowling Alex Hales for a six-ball duck before Willey (2-9) removed Colin Munro and Matt Montgomery in successive balls, also for ducks, to leave Notts 20-3.

Captain Steven Mullaney countered with 31, but hopes of a fifth straight win quickly evaporated as the Outlaws collapsed to 99 all out, giving Steelbacks a first win in four, by 78 runs.

Third straight win powers Lightning

Phil Salt's disappointing T20 campaign continued as he fell to the first ball of the match to Wayne Parnell (3-41) who then removed Colin De Grandhomme three balls later as Durham made a dream start against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

England T20 skipper Jos Buttler made a 15-ball 31, and Luke Wells (56 off 39 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (60 off 39) added 67 before Liam Livingstone made a rapid 33 as Lightning set Durham a testing 195-7.

New Zealand international Daryl Mitchell has made three T20 fifties for Lancashire this season

Alex Lees (78) and Michael Jones (50) got Durham off to a superb start, putting on 125 and up with the required rate before Jones fell in the 14th over.

With rain clouds gathering, Durham had remained ahead of the par score, but crucially fell behind as wickets fell, and when Lees went, the heavens opened the visitors were left stranded on 150-3 after 17 overs.

Worcestershire Rapids ended a run of four straight defeats and reignited their quarter-final hopes with an emphatic six-wicket win over rock-bottom Leicestershire Foxes.

Peter Handscomb (36 off 20 balls) and Rishi Patel (27) put on 64 for the second wicket, but after both fell in quick succession, Leicestershire quickly folded.

Usama Mir (4-22) took the latter and then removed Colin Ackermann two balls later as the home side slumped from 66-1 to 112 all out with 10 balls left unused.

Needing less than six an over, Worcestershire paced their chase sedately and in comfort, skipper Brett D'Oliveira (51 not out) stroking the winning runs as the Rapids eased to their target with 22 balls to spare.

South Group summit tightens as Surrey stumble

Surrey suffered only their third defeat in 10 group games as they were crushed by nine wickets at home to holders Hampshire.

It was a defeat bad enough to cost them the leadership of the group to Somerset on an inferior run rate, who went top without even playing.

Surrey lost their first five wickets for just 32 before being bowled out for just 124 in 19.2 overs, spearheaded by young Hampshire paceman John Turner (3-17).

Skipper Vince and Ben McDermott, with 50 off 38 balls, then shared an opening stand of 92 in exactly 11 overs.

Vince finished with a superb 62 not out off 40 balls, to take his T20 tally to 476 in 10 innings this season, as the visitors won with 32 balls to spare.

It was a first T20 win for Hampshire against Surrey in nine attempts, going back to July 2015 as Vince's side moved within two points of top spot.

Middlesex remain pointless as Essex join pacesetters

The South Group's bottom side Middlesex slumped to a 10th defeat in 10 games as they were again well beaten at home by Essex, who are now level with Somerset and Surrey on 14 points at the top.

Three Essex players smashed their highest scores of this year's competition as they posted 237-6 at Lord's.

England's Dan Lawrence, making his first appearance since signing next season for Surrey, struck 53 from 30 balls before Michael Pepper hit 64 off 34 then Daniel Sams weighed in with a savage 67 off just 24.

Daniel Sams smashed eight sixes in his rapid knock at Lord's

That overhauled the record Lord's T20 total score set by Kent Spitfires just two nights earlier - and Middlesex never looked like getting there.

The visitors had reached 116-2 halfway through the 13th over when the rain brought the game to a premature close, to earn Essex a 22-run win on DLS.

Glamorgan got back to winning ways in Cardiff with a 32-run victory over Gloucestershire in Cardiff that keeps them within four points of the top four.

Sam Northeast hit an unbeaten 60, well supported by Timm van der Gugten (38), Billy Root (36) and Chris Cooke (28), as the hosts racked up 183-5.

After starting slowly, Gloucestershire looked to be building towards a close finish before the fall of five wickets for 15 runs left them well short on 151-8.

