England opener Tammy Beaumont scored 201 from 238 balls in last week's warm-up match

England will try to be "disruptors" when they host Australia in the Women's Ashes, says captain Heather Knight.

The series begins on Thursday with England bidding to beat the all-conquering Australians and win an Ashes series for the first time since 2014.

England scored 650 in 118.2 overs against Australia A in a warm-up while England A hit the tourists' full side for 562 in 115.1 in another practice.

"A lot of things have to go right for us to beat them," Knight said.

"Because they are so good we have to be disrupters, do things differently, and try and think outside the box. There is belief in us as a group we can do that. It is exciting."

Australia are unbeaten in four Ashes series, are holders of the 50 and 20-over World Cups and won Commonwealth Games gold last year.

The multi-format series begins with a five-day Test at Trent Bridge next week.

Knight said there are "similarities" between their planned tactics and the attacking style used by England's men's team over the past 12 months under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

England's women's coach Jon Lewis worked with Stokes' side as a bowling coach before replacing Lisa Keightley last year.

"It has been really enjoyable watching the men's teams' revolution," Knight told BBC Test Match Special.

"The biggest [change] has been psychological. Lewy was in the dressing room when that happened.

"As a group we are at our best when free and clear how to do things."

'Sophie Ecclestone left me on read'

Australia captain Meg Lanning will miss the series because of medical reasons with wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy leading the side in her place.

They will also be without veteran opener Rachael Haynes who has retired, as has England seamer Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

Healy said there will be "unknowns" from both sides.

"The expectation is there will be a certain level of unknown in this side [England] and real excitement," she said.

"We have known what England will bring for such a long time. There are unknowns on our side as well.

"I have said the men's Ashes series is a battle of the old boys but the women's a battle of the young guns. I think we will see the next generation of women's cricket really shine."

England and Australia players increasingly play together in domestic white-ball tournaments, such as The Hundred, Australia's Big Bash and the Women's Premier League in India.

However, Healy said there is no danger of the Ashes losing its competitive edge.

"It [playing together] adds to the banter," Healy said. "Sledging hasn't been a huge part of the women's game.

"Sophie Ecclestone left me on read the other day so it has already started. I don't see the level of spiciness being lower than it normally is."