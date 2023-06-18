Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England bowler Moeen Ali has been fined for applying a spray to his bowling hand during the second day of the first Ashes Test on Saturday.

Players use drying sprays to help reduce sweat but are not allowed to do so without approval from umpires.

The incident was seen on TV cameras and the International Cricket Council said it displayed conduct that is "contrary to the spirit of the game".

Moeen, 36, admitted the offence and has been fined 25% of his match fee.

He has also been given one demerit point.

It was deemed the spray was not used to change the condition of the ball, which would have been a more serious offence.

Moeen took 2-124 in 29 overs on day two, bowling for the first time since coming out of retirement in Tests to play in the Ashes.

He is struggling with a blister on the index finger of his right hand, the finger used to spin the ball.