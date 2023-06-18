The ICC World Cup qualifier involves 10 teams in Zimbabwe

Interim head coach Doug Watson believes Scotland "are in a good place" to qualify for this year's World Cup despite defeats by West Indies and Zimbabwe in last week's warm-up games.

The South African says the squad "have been brilliant to work with".

They face Ireland in Wednesday's opening game of the World Cup qualifying event in Zimbabwe.

"Without a shadow of a doubt they've got it in them to get to the World Cup," Watson said.

United Arab Emirates, Oman and Sri Lanka are also in Scotland's qualifying group, with the top three teams go through to the Super Six stage from which there will be two places up for grabs for the World Cup in India starting in October.

"We know we're going to be up against some outstanding teams and everyone's got the same goal of wanting to be in the top two," Watson said.

"But Scotland have done really well over the last two to four years. Finishing top of the World Cricket League shows they're in a good space.

"Now it's a case of taking everything they've learned over the past few years into the tournament."

Watson, who took charge in April, will also lead the Scots into the 2024 T20 World Cup European qualifiers in Edinburgh next month.

However, he also remains head coach of Auckland Aces at club level and is only due to remain at the helm until the end of July.

"I've got this tournament and the next tournament and then we'll reassess," Watson said. "I've been fortunate that Auckland have given me time off to come and do this role.

"It worked out perfectly in terms of timing because the New Zealand season finished at the end of April, so that freed me up to spend three to four months out of New Zealand in this job.

"I played cricket in Scotland many years ago and it's been great to be back. It's been a great experience so far."