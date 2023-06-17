Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England defied by Usman Khawaja century

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day two of five)
England 393-8 dec (Root 118*, Bairstow 78, Crawley 61; Lyon 4-149)
Australia 311-5 (Khawaja 126*, Carey 52*, Head 50)
Australia are 82 runs behind
England wasted chances and were defied by a classy century from Australia's Usman Khawaja on a riveting second day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Khawaja batted throughout the day for his unbeaten 126, the left-hander's first Ashes ton in England guiding Australia to 311-5, just 82 runs adrift.

He was bowled by a Stuart Broad no-ball on 112, one of four errors from England that also included Jonny Bairstow missing two opportunities behind the stumps.

In an electrifying morning session, England used favourable overhead conditions to reduce the tourists to 67-3 in reply to their 393-8 declared.

The renewal of Broad's battle with David Warner resulted in a 15th dismissal in Test cricket and, next ball, Broad sent Edgbaston into rapture by having Marnus Labuschagne brilliantly caught by Bairstow.

Ben Stokes, proving his fitness to bowl, trapped Steve Smith lbw for 16.

But Khawaja stood firm, adding 81 with Travis Head, who made 50, and 72 with Cameron Green. Both Head and Green were removed by Moeen Ali on his return to Test cricket.

Even at 220-5, Australia were on the back foot, only for Khawaja to add another unbroken stand of 91 with Alex Carey, the beneficiary of a Bairstow drop in his 52 not out.

By the end, Australia had moved to a position from where they can take a first-innings lead, which could be crucial on an extremely dry pitch that seems set to deteriorate later in the match.

Tactical battle follows frantic first day

If day one was frantic from start to finish, this was a strategic battle, yet still every bit as compelling, dramatic and competitive.

Just as they were defensive in the field on Friday, Australia barely engaged in England's full-throttle approach. There were more maidens in the first three overs than the whole of day one and Australia crawled at marginally more than two an over in the first session - and it played right into England's hands.

Stokes was relentlessly tinkering. Seven bowlers were employed in the first session, and the use of Harry Brook's medium pace inside the first hour stretched credulity. Smith was greeted by eight close catchers on his arrival.

Broad's dismissal of Warner was almost comical in its inevitability, followed by wild celebrations at the Labuschagne dismissal next ball. The Edgbaston roar returned when Stokes got Smith and for Moeen's important interventions.

But on such a placid surface, and with Khawaja fronting the Australian resistance, England needed to take all of their chances. The four mistakes - there was also an edge between Bairstow and slip Joe Root in the dying moments - could yet prove to be hugely costly.

Khawaja stands up in the chaos

Since being recalled in the last Ashes series, Khawaja has outperformed all of his Australia team-mates, but retained the stigma of an average below 18 in this country.

However, this was an assured century when Australia badly needed him - Khawaja showing steel to be the constant presence in the rearguard partnerships with Head, Green and Carey.

Khawaja is a beautifully languid player. When England's pace bowlers dropped short, he swivelled to pull. When Moeen was bowling, he chassed down the pitch to hit straight, twice for six.

He reached his 15th Test hundred, and first Ashes century outside of Sydney, by late-cutting Stokes then celebrated passionately by throwing his bat into the air. At the end of the day, he took his daughter to the news conference.

Khawaja was, though, decisively beaten in Broad's first over with the second new ball. With the off stump pegged back, Khawaja's walk back to the pavilion was halted when the TV umpire detected the no-ball.

By that point, Carey had been let off on 26 by Bairstow off Root's off-spin and later, on 46, another edge off Moeen went between the keeper and Root, who was slow to move low to his right.

Graph showing that Usman Khawaja's batting average had improved over time, as his strike-rate has gone down
England's day of two halves

England were superb in the morning session, making use of clouds and humidity that even the home side could not have predicted when they surprisingly declared on Friday.

After Australia resumed on 14-0, Warner had added only one to his overnight eight when he played a wild hack at Broad and dragged on. Next ball, world number one-rated batter Labuschagne poked at an out-swinger and was superbly caught one-handed by Bairstow.

Smith, so often England's tormentor, was easing himself in when he got into an awful position to Stokes. Even after seeing the review, Smith could not believe the decision.

From then on, England had to work much harder. Khawaja and Head frequently belted Moeen down the ground, only for Stokes to refuse to drop men out.

It worked when Head miscued to mid-wicket and Moeen followed with a beauty that turned to bowl Green through the gate. In his first Test in almost two years, Moeen performed admirably, getting through 29 overs.

Green should have been stumped off his second ball by Bairstow, who also missed the fine edge off Carey. Though Bairstow made 78 with the bat and took the spectacular catch off Smith, those mistakes add ammunition for those who believe Ben Foakes should be keeping wicket.

The dry conditions did little for James Anderson, while Ollie Robinson looked short of fitness. Mark Wood's pace was missed and Broad's overstep was a crucial error.

'England's bruising day' - what they said

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "England will be rueing four missed chances and on this pitch, which is very flat, my concern is their bodies. They looked jaded and this is their first day in the dirt of a five-match series over six weeks."

Ex-England spinner Phil Tufnell on Test Match Special: "A bruising day for England. They will be kicking themselves, a dropped catch, missed stumping, a wicket off a no-ball. They could have got Australia seven or eight down.

"They must get a lead otherwise Nathan Lyon will be licking his lips. He will fancy getting stuck into this positive England side."

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 18:38

    I’m afraid today has pointed to what was a monumental mistake to leave Ben Foakes out.

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 18:41

      Airbag replied:
      Jonny Butterfingers has to play because he’s Stokes’ mate

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 18:41

    The ridiculousness of the Stokes declaration is eye-watering. England could have score another 50 to 100 runs, crucial when you play the Australians. This is not bazball, it's arrogance and stupidity. You just don't do it in these circumstances. The Australians will make England pay for Stokes's incredible blunder.

    • Reply posted by Captain Obvious , today at 18:44

      Captain Obvious replied:
      England score an additional 100 runs 😆 your comment is an incredible blunder

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 18:39

    Carey showing the value of picking the best available keeper. 3 catches, 2 stumpings and a 50.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:56

      Raedwulf replied:
      Yep. YJB scored runs in the 1st innings, but he's given most of them back in this one. You play your best keeper if he's a decent bat; Foakes is & has proven himslef at this level. And anyone who thinks YJB should have replaced Crawley wants their head examined. None of YJB, Pope or Root are openers, so what then?

  • Comment posted by howzit, today at 18:40

    Stupid declaration. Players knackered and 70-80 runs short.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:53

      Turtle replied:
      This is the 21st century.

      You should educate yourself on the modern game.

  • Comment posted by not a dinner party , today at 18:36

    Last nights declaration is looking more and more stupid.

    • Reply posted by Keep the Faith, today at 18:40

      Keep the Faith replied:
      seeing as the Aussies should be 8 or 9 down by now you can hardly blame the declaration. Blame the missed catches / stumping.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 18:37

    Barston might have got 78 runs, but he's cost us about 150 runs in missed wickets. Their is no substitute for a great wicket keeper, Foakes should have been playing.

    • Reply posted by Hollers, today at 18:38

      Hollers replied:
      Who??

  • Comment posted by Bunny, today at 18:42

    Serves them right for dropping Ben Foakes!! You always pick your best keeper for red ball matches. However many Bairstow scores will always be less than the runs conceded from his fumbled misses as today's play has just proved. Big mistake from the selectors. Would also have helped if we'd produced a pitch more conductive to seam but hey ho!

    • Reply posted by TheFridge, today at 18:45

      TheFridge replied:
      Bairstow had to come in for Crawley. It was an easy decision.

  • Comment posted by HarryMorris229, today at 18:44

    Don’t pick our best keeper, don’t pick a fast bowler on a flat track, declare early, watch the Aussies rack up the runs. Still it’s Bazball so winning the ashes doesn’t matter!

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:57

      Turtle replied:
      I'd rather watch England lose trying to win than return to the bad old days when they just tried not to lose and lost anyy.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 18:39

    The exhibitionists versus the attritionists.

    Magnificent innings from Usman in challenging circumstances. England bowled poorly and the fielding was sloppy, too many catches dropped. Not enough sustained pressure and petulant behaviour from Broad, arguing with the umpire, not a good look. England seemed clueless in the last session.

    All still to play for but edging towards Australia

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:00

      Turtle replied:
      Sport is entertainment. If no one pays to watch it then the players are out of a job.

      Can you imagine if England had played out a snoozefest like Sibley did for Surrey in that chase of 500 last week? The death of Test Cricket for sure!

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 18:38

    The ICC has just announced that ‘due to diversity and inclusion’ from next season ‘no balls’ will be referred to as ‘heel infractions’

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 18:39

      spinkbottle replied:
      lol

  • Comment posted by Scudley, today at 18:43

    After a good first session, the other two were poor. Bairstow showing why Foakes is the superior keeper. The declaration is looking like a bad call now. Should have been aiming for 450+ on this wicket. Need a bit of a miracle in the morning to try and gain the upper hand again.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:14

      Turtle replied:
      Get real. England are in the driving seat.

      They will bowl Australia out for just over 400. Set them a target of 350 and then win the Test match.

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 18:37

    How’s that declaration looking now? The Aussies will overtake us and they had less favourable conditions to bat on!

    • Reply posted by Lugs63, today at 18:40

      Lugs63 replied:
      For both teams

  • Comment posted by Jordan827, today at 18:43

    Ben Foakes anyone? Green for none and Carey for very little would have made a hell of a difference - then into the tail. Ridiculous decision then - and played out in technicolor today!

  • Comment posted by AlexMc93, today at 18:40

    Well, Bairstow proved today why NOT picking your best wicketkeeper in favour of someone who hasn't kept wicket for roughly a year is a stupid idea!
    England would've bowled them out/ had them at least 8 down if Foakes was behind the stumps today.

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 18:46

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      Where does Foakes fit in? Bats 7? Means JB has to open.

      Let’s face it - this HYS is designed for people like you who’ve never played the game at any level. You simply don’t pick your best keeper - Carey isn’t the best keeper in Australia, neither was Gilchrist.

  • Comment posted by Haway The Lads, today at 18:45

    Bairstow is Stokes mate.Foakes is not.

  • Comment posted by jimsmith, today at 18:42

    Does anybody else feel their heart sink when they hear the words “to pick up the commentary here’s Kevin Pietersen” ? His previous ramblings have been made even worse by him repeatedly saying things like ‘ two rocks both over ninety clicks”.

    • Reply posted by Tracey, today at 18:45

      Tracey replied:
      Finding Mr Morgan rather repetitive . Aussie commentators better

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 18:36

    Apparently Ali got Head for 50…..bargain.

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 18:41

      Vikram replied:
      not bad for a finger spinner

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 18:40

    Khawaja putting paid to this whole Bazball nonsense. All scoring quickly has done is to post a below par score on a road of a pitch and almost ensuring that there will be a result one way or another unless rain majorly intervenes, and at that a result that increasingly looks like it'll be in Australia's favour owing to their wickets in hand and likelihood of facing fewer 4th inning's overs.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:55

      Turtle replied:
      So many fuddy duddys hoping England fail just so they can claim that the twentieth century game as seen in black and white is superior. Sad.

  • Comment posted by A Rock, today at 18:36

    Australia are posing a different challenge to Bazball than the other teams. It will be interesting to see how England adapt

    • Reply posted by watermelon in Easter hay, today at 18:40

      watermelon in Easter hay replied:
      They won't.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 18:39

    2 Pensioners leading the bowling attack and an average spinner! England going to be chasing a lot of leather over the summer!

    • Reply posted by BBB, today at 19:13

      BBB replied:
      How rude and ignorant

