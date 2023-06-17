First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day two of five) England 393-8 dec (Root 118*, Bairstow 78, Crawley 61; Lyon 4-149) Australia 311-5 (Khawaja 126*, Carey 52*, Head 50) Australia are 82 runs behind Scorecard

England wasted chances and were defied by a classy century from Australia's Usman Khawaja on a riveting second day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Khawaja batted throughout the day for his unbeaten 126, the left-hander's first Ashes ton in England guiding Australia to 311-5, just 82 runs adrift.

He was bowled by a Stuart Broad no-ball on 112, one of four errors from England that also included Jonny Bairstow missing two opportunities behind the stumps.

In an electrifying morning session, England used favourable overhead conditions to reduce the tourists to 67-3 in reply to their 393-8 declared.

The renewal of Broad's battle with David Warner resulted in a 15th dismissal in Test cricket and, next ball, Broad sent Edgbaston into rapture by having Marnus Labuschagne brilliantly caught by Bairstow.

Ben Stokes, proving his fitness to bowl, trapped Steve Smith lbw for 16.

But Khawaja stood firm, adding 81 with Travis Head, who made 50, and 72 with Cameron Green. Both Head and Green were removed by Moeen Ali on his return to Test cricket.

Even at 220-5, Australia were on the back foot, only for Khawaja to add another unbroken stand of 91 with Alex Carey, the beneficiary of a Bairstow drop in his 52 not out.

By the end, Australia had moved to a position from where they can take a first-innings lead, which could be crucial on an extremely dry pitch that seems set to deteriorate later in the match.

Tactical battle follows frantic first day

If day one was frantic from start to finish, this was a strategic battle, yet still every bit as compelling, dramatic and competitive.

Just as they were defensive in the field on Friday, Australia barely engaged in England's full-throttle approach. There were more maidens in the first three overs than the whole of day one and Australia crawled at marginally more than two an over in the first session - and it played right into England's hands.

Stokes was relentlessly tinkering. Seven bowlers were employed in the first session, and the use of Harry Brook's medium pace inside the first hour stretched credulity. Smith was greeted by eight close catchers on his arrival.

Broad's dismissal of Warner was almost comical in its inevitability, followed by wild celebrations at the Labuschagne dismissal next ball. The Edgbaston roar returned when Stokes got Smith and for Moeen's important interventions.

But on such a placid surface, and with Khawaja fronting the Australian resistance, England needed to take all of their chances. The four mistakes - there was also an edge between Bairstow and slip Joe Root in the dying moments - could yet prove to be hugely costly.

Khawaja stands up in the chaos

Since being recalled in the last Ashes series, Khawaja has outperformed all of his Australia team-mates, but retained the stigma of an average below 18 in this country.

However, this was an assured century when Australia badly needed him - Khawaja showing steel to be the constant presence in the rearguard partnerships with Head, Green and Carey.

Khawaja is a beautifully languid player. When England's pace bowlers dropped short, he swivelled to pull. When Moeen was bowling, he chassed down the pitch to hit straight, twice for six.

He reached his 15th Test hundred, and first Ashes century outside of Sydney, by late-cutting Stokes then celebrated passionately by throwing his bat into the air. At the end of the day, he took his daughter to the news conference.

Khawaja was, though, decisively beaten in Broad's first over with the second new ball. With the off stump pegged back, Khawaja's walk back to the pavilion was halted when the TV umpire detected the no-ball.

By that point, Carey had been let off on 26 by Bairstow off Root's off-spin and later, on 46, another edge off Moeen went between the keeper and Root, who was slow to move low to his right.

Usman Khawaja's batting average had improved over time, as his strike-rate has gone down

England's day of two halves

England were superb in the morning session, making use of clouds and humidity that even the home side could not have predicted when they surprisingly declared on Friday.

After Australia resumed on 14-0, Warner had added only one to his overnight eight when he played a wild hack at Broad and dragged on. Next ball, world number one-rated batter Labuschagne poked at an out-swinger and was superbly caught one-handed by Bairstow.

Smith, so often England's tormentor, was easing himself in when he got into an awful position to Stokes. Even after seeing the review, Smith could not believe the decision.

From then on, England had to work much harder. Khawaja and Head frequently belted Moeen down the ground, only for Stokes to refuse to drop men out.

It worked when Head miscued to mid-wicket and Moeen followed with a beauty that turned to bowl Green through the gate. In his first Test in almost two years, Moeen performed admirably, getting through 29 overs.

Green should have been stumped off his second ball by Bairstow, who also missed the fine edge off Carey. Though Bairstow made 78 with the bat and took the spectacular catch off Smith, those mistakes add ammunition for those who believe Ben Foakes should be keeping wicket.

The dry conditions did little for James Anderson, while Ollie Robinson looked short of fitness. Mark Wood's pace was missed and Broad's overstep was a crucial error.

'England's bruising day' - what they said

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "England will be rueing four missed chances and on this pitch, which is very flat, my concern is their bodies. They looked jaded and this is their first day in the dirt of a five-match series over six weeks."

Ex-England spinner Phil Tufnell on Test Match Special: "A bruising day for England. They will be kicking themselves, a dropped catch, missed stumping, a wicket off a no-ball. They could have got Australia seven or eight down.

"They must get a lead otherwise Nathan Lyon will be licking his lips. He will fancy getting stuck into this positive England side."