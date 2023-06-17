First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day two of five) England 393-8 dec (Root 118*, Bairstow 78, Crawley 61; Lyon 4-149) Australia 311-5 (Khawaja 126*, Carey 52*, Head 50) Australia are 82 runs behind Scorecard

England were defied by a classy century from Australia's Usman Khawaja on riveting second day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Khawaja batted throughout the day for his unbeaten 126, the left-hander's first Ashes ton in England guiding Australia to 311-5, just 82 runs adrift.

He was bowled by a Stuart Broad no-ball on 112, one of three errors from England that also included Jonny Bairstow missing two chances behind the stumps.

In an electrifying morning session, England used favourable overhead conditions to reduce the tourists to 67-3 in reply to their 393-8 declared.

The renewal of Stuart Broad's battle with David Warner resulted in a 15th dismissal in Test cricket and, next ball, Broad sent Edgbaston into rapture by having Marnus Labuschagne brilliantly caught by Bairstow.

Ben Stokes, proving his fitness to bowl, trapped Steve Smith lbw for 16.

But Khawaja stood firm, adding 81 with Travis Head, who made 50, and 72 with Cameron Green. Both Head and Green were removed by Moeen Ali on his return to Test cricket.

Even at 220-5, Australia were on the back foot, only for Khawaja to add another unbroken stand of 91 with Alex Carey, the beneficiary of a Bairstow drop who closed the day 52 not out.

By the end, Australia had moved to a position from where they can take a first-innings lead, which could be crucial on an extremely dry pitch that seems set to deteriorate later in the match.

Tactical battle follows frantic first day

If day one was frantic from start to finish, this was a strategic battle, yet still every bit as compelling, dramatic and competitive.

Just as they were defensive in the field on Friday, Australia barely engaged in England's full-throttle approach. There were more maidens in the first three overs than the whole of day one and Australia crawled at marginally more than two an over in the first session - and it played right into England's hands.

Stokes was relentlessly tinkering. Seven bowlers were employed in the first session, and the use of Harry Brook's medium pace inside the first hour stretched credulity. Smith was greeted by eight close catchers on his arrival.

Broad's dismissal of Warner was almost comical in its inevitability, followed by wild celebrations at the Labuschagne dismissal next ball. The Edgbaston roar returned when Stokes got Smith and for Moeen's important interventions.

But on such a placid surface, and with Khawaja fronting the Australian resistance, England needed to take all of their chances. The three misses - there was also an edge between Bairstow and slip Joe Root late on - could yet prove to be hugely costly.

