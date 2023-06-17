Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England defied by Usman Khawaja century

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments51

First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day two of five)
England 393-8 dec (Root 118*, Bairstow 78, Crawley 61; Lyon 4-149)
Australia 311-5 (Khawaja 126*, Carey 52*, Head 50)
Australia are 82 runs behind
Scorecard

England were defied by a classy century from Australia's Usman Khawaja on riveting second day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Khawaja batted throughout the day for his unbeaten 126, the left-hander's first Ashes ton in England guiding Australia to 311-5, just 82 runs adrift.

He was bowled by a Stuart Broad no-ball on 112, one of three errors from England that also included Jonny Bairstow missing two chances behind the stumps.

In an electrifying morning session, England used favourable overhead conditions to reduce the tourists to 67-3 in reply to their 393-8 declared.

The renewal of Stuart Broad's battle with David Warner resulted in a 15th dismissal in Test cricket and, next ball, Broad sent Edgbaston into rapture by having Marnus Labuschagne brilliantly caught by Bairstow.

Ben Stokes, proving his fitness to bowl, trapped Steve Smith lbw for 16.

But Khawaja stood firm, adding 81 with Travis Head, who made 50, and 72 with Cameron Green. Both Head and Green were removed by Moeen Ali on his return to Test cricket.

Even at 220-5, Australia were on the back foot, only for Khawaja to add another unbroken stand of 91 with Alex Carey, the beneficiary of a Bairstow drop who closed the day 52 not out.

By the end, Australia had moved to a position from where they can take a first-innings lead, which could be crucial on an extremely dry pitch that seems set to deteriorate later in the match.

Tactical battle follows frantic first day

If day one was frantic from start to finish, this was a strategic battle, yet still every bit as compelling, dramatic and competitive.

Just as they were defensive in the field on Friday, Australia barely engaged in England's full-throttle approach. There were more maidens in the first three overs than the whole of day one and Australia crawled at marginally more than two an over in the first session - and it played right into England's hands.

Stokes was relentlessly tinkering. Seven bowlers were employed in the first session, and the use of Harry Brook's medium pace inside the first hour stretched credulity. Smith was greeted by eight close catchers on his arrival.

Broad's dismissal of Warner was almost comical in its inevitability, followed by wild celebrations at the Labuschagne dismissal next ball. The Edgbaston roar returned when Stokes got Smith and for Moeen's important interventions.

But on such a placid surface, and with Khawaja fronting the Australian resistance, England needed to take all of their chances. The three misses - there was also an edge between Bairstow and slip Joe Root late on - could yet prove to be hugely costly.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by jimsmith, today at 18:42

    Does anybody else feel their heart sink when they hear the words “to pick up the commentary here’s Kevin Pietersen” ? His previous ramblings have been made even worse by him repeatedly saying things like ‘ two rocks both over ninety clicks”.

  • Comment posted by JP1972, today at 18:41

    This match is very similar to the 1st test v NZ just 5 months ago so far. England declared then at 325-9 and, NZ in reply were in a good position to overtake England's score, helped by a 138 by Tom Blundell. Eng's 1st innings lead was 19.

  • Comment posted by john bon schlonzo, today at 18:41

    Jonny Bairstow won't win us the Ashes with his bat but he'll loose us the Ashes with his gloves...

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 18:41

    The ridiculousness of the Stokes declaration is eye-watering. England could have score another 50 to 100 runs, crucial when you play the Australians. This is not bazball, it's arrogance and stupidity. You just don't do it in these circumstances. The Australians will make England pay for Stokes's incredible blunder.

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 18:40

    Good job we batted well thru 400 in our first innings……..

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 18:40

    Khawaja putting paid to this whole Bazball nonsense. All scoring quickly has done is to post a below par score on a road of a pitch and almost ensuring that there will be a result one way or another unless rain majorly intervenes, and at that a result that increasingly looks like it'll be in Australia's favour owing to their wickets in hand and likelihood of facing fewer 4th inning's overs.

  • Comment posted by AlexMc93, today at 18:40

    Well, Bairstow proved today why NOT picking your best wicketkeeper in favour of someone who hasn't kept wicket for roughly a year is a stupid idea!
    England would've bowled them out/ had them at least 8 down if Foakes was behind the stumps today.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 18:40

    Village wicket keeping from JB. Crawley has to go as JB is a better batsman and Ben Foakes has to come into the side.

    As for the no-ball. Unforgivable. Take your run up back 2-3 inches. It is not difficult…

  • Comment posted by howzit, today at 18:40

    Stupid declaration. Players knackered and 70-80 runs short.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 18:40

    Too many no balls, and missed chances.

  • Comment posted by Gus, today at 18:39

    Bazball meets a brick wall

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 18:39

    England created the chances to be batting again today (or close to). Nothing wrong with the strategy, but if you don't take your chances you're not going to win games.

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 18:39

    Carey showing the value of picking the best available keeper. 3 catches, 2 stumpings and a 50.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 18:39

    2 Pensioners leading the bowling attack and an average spinner! England going to be chasing a lot of leather over the summer!

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 18:39

    The exhibitionists versus the attritionists.

    Magnificent innings from Usman in challenging circumstances. England bowled poorly and the fielding was sloppy, too many catches dropped. Not enough sustained pressure and petulant behaviour from Broad, arguing with the umpire, not a good look. England seemed clueless in the last session.

    All still to play for but edging towards Australia

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 18:39

    all hope evaporated....John Emburey recall iminent

  • Comment posted by wn87, today at 18:39

    I said Bairstow was a capable keeper but he went on to miss 2 or 3 big chances so I think we need to find a way to get Foakes back in.

    It's harsh but I'd leave out Harry Brook.

  • Comment posted by richma, today at 18:39

    Embarrassing to say this as a Welshman but come come on England. Keep your chins up and that stiff upper lip!

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 18:41

      Tom replied:
      It’s the England and Wales cricket board…

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 18:38

    Great effort from England! Pity we don't have a decent wicket keeper we could have selected!

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:41

      Anon replied:
      yeah, aussies would be well on their way to victory if Bairstow (and Root) hadn't put on so many runs

      I know, if Foakes had played the aussies would have been all out caught behind before their openers had even taken guard

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 18:38

    End of day 2, England look like a few stretchers might be needed. Physio is going to be busy tonight. My forecast is looking quite accurate.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport