Tammy Beaumont made 201 from 238 balls before retiring out at Derbyshire

Tammy Beaumont made a superb double century as England dominated day two of their three-day Ashes warm-up match against Australia A.

The England opener scored 201 from 238 balls before retiring out having shared stands of 170 and 148 with Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Knight made 72 while Sciver-Brunt hit 76 as England reached 407-5 at tea.

Meanwhile, Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 106 for England A against Australia at Leicester.

England had bowled out Australia A for 221 on day one at Derbyshire, with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone taking 5-38, before Beaumont led the reply, hitting 31 fours and a six in a swashbuckling innings.

Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey took the home side past 400 by the end of the afternoon session.

In the other warm-up match, between England A and Australia, Winfield-Hill hit 17 boundaries on her way to 106 from 148 balls before being dismissed by leg-spinner Alana King.

Beth Mooney made a hundred for Australia on the first day as the tourists were dismissed for 284, with off-spinner Charlie Dean taking three wickets.

However, Winfield-Hill's century and fifties from Grace Scrivens, Bess Heath and Paige Scholfield have given England A a commanding lead.