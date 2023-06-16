The Ashes 2023: Tammy Beaumont hits double ton in England Ashes warm-up against Australia A
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Tammy Beaumont made a superb double century as England dominated day two of their three-day Ashes warm-up match against Australia A.
The England opener scored 201 from 238 balls before retiring out having shared stands of 170 and 148 with Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt.
Knight made 72 while Sciver-Brunt hit 76 as England reached 407-5 at tea.
Meanwhile, Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 106 for England A against Australia at Leicester.
- England v Australia A scorecard - women's Ashes warm-up
- England A v Australia scorecard - women's Ashes warm-up
England had bowled out Australia A for 221 on day one at Derbyshire, with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone taking 5-38, before Beaumont led the reply, hitting 31 fours and a six in a swashbuckling innings.
Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey took the home side past 400 by the end of the afternoon session.
In the other warm-up match, between England A and Australia, Winfield-Hill hit 17 boundaries on her way to 106 from 148 balls before being dismissed by leg-spinner Alana King.
Beth Mooney made a hundred for Australia on the first day as the tourists were dismissed for 284, with off-spinner Charlie Dean taking three wickets.
However, Winfield-Hill's century and fifties from Grace Scrivens, Bess Heath and Paige Scholfield have given England A a commanding lead.
