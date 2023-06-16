Usama Mir took five wickets at an economy rate of 5.60 in his first three winning T20 appearances for Worcestershire

Worcestershire have lost injured all-rounder Michael Bracewell for the rest of the T20 Blast but have replaced him with Pakistan leg spinner Usama Mir.

New Zealand international Bracewell, 32, has been ruled out for six to eight months with an Achilles heel injury.

But the Pears had already used Usama, 27, in the opening three matches as a replacement for New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who was on IPL duty.

And Usama will now again fill the breach for the final seven group games.

He will also be available for the knockout stages if Worcestershire, currently fourth in North Group, qualify for the last eight and then Finals Day.

"It goes without saying that we are disappointed for Michael," said Worcestershire cricket steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon.

Michael Bracewell made 91 runs in his seven T20 appearances for Worcestershire, including a top score of 55 against Notts

"We hope he is back on the cricket field sooner rather than later. But Usama has signed for the remainder of the Blast and is available for the last seven games.

"He really impressed during those first three games and we are confident he will do a good job."

Worcestershire won their first three games with Usama in the team - he made 61 runs and took five wickets at an economy rate of 5.60 - in what was a four-match winning start to the group.

But they have not won since and, although they have a game in hand on all the other teams, three straight defeats have dropped them level with Durham and Lancashire on eight points going into Friday evening's 'Pears-Bears' derby with Birmingham Bears.

Usama also made his County Championship debut for Worcestershire in this week's draw with Sussex at Hove, taking three wickets for 173.

But there is no indication yet as to whether he will stay on to play any further red-ball cricket for the Pears.