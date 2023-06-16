Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Edgbaston gripped by latest England-Australia battle

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport from Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments28

If New York is a city like no other, the Ashes is cricket's day in the Big Apple.

The smells are familiar. We've seen tall buildings before. Everything is just on a whole new level.

It starts before anyone else arrives.

The wise commentators, the former captains and legends, raise their brows as they pass in the corridors - a look that says "here we go" without needing to speak.

It has been there all night. That feeling in your stomach, part excitement, part dread, part nervousness - a feeling yet to be named.

The team buses pull up shortly after 9am. England in their bucket hats, followed by the Australians.

"Have you got your sandpaper, Dave?" and "Broady's gonna get you!" are the shouts amid the boos.

The Ashes has become part cricket match, part pantomime - David Warner the obvious villain. There's the tradition of Wimbledon, but at Edgbaston it is mixed with a night at the darts.

The players emerge for their warm-ups, if that's what they are still called. As the crowd slowly builds, England have their football and Australia their Aussie Rules equivalent.

Each team plays, except Steve Smith who stares and points at the pitch.

The tension squeezes tighter as the captains emerge, both in their pristine blazers - Ben Stokes in blue and Pat Cummins in green.

Up goes the coin and out come the cheers as it falls England's way.

Before play begins there is fire, because, why not? It is the Ashes.

Sir Alastair Cook, who has swapped playing on these mornings for talking about them, carries out the famous urn flanked by flames.

"Come on, England," is one Brummie cry. It is repeated by those around until it sweeps across a stand.

This does not happen at any other Test.

So to the first ball, an occasion owned by Australia: Steve Harmison's wide, Michael Slater's four and Rory Burns being castled by Mitchell Starc.

All three were first-second punches to the gut by Australia. All three series ended in demoralising English defeat.

Rory Burns is bowled out in the opening ball of the 2021 Ashes
Rory Burns was bowled by the first ball of the 2021-22 Ashes by Mitchell Starc

It doesn't matter until it does.

Speak to those who have faced the first Ashes salvo and they fall into two camps. Those who say "it's just another ball" and the others that call them bluffers.

One will say the atmosphere turns into white noise, the other will tell you they hear every word as their heart beats in their throat.

This time it falls on Zak Crawley, with Pat Cummins, a man who could have been shaped in an Australian factory to bowl fast, standing 30 yards away.

In Cummins comes. Eyes follow him as his heels flick. We've all waited months for this.

Then comes the release - the emotion bottled over weeks of build-up comes pouring out.

Crawley, on his own amid the Baggy Greens, sends the ball shooting to the boundary with a crack.

Up rises the Hollies stand - Popes, Cardinals, Flintstones and all - with a roar that would not be out of place had it greeted a World Cup-winning goal.

Josh Hazlewood is the next to the crease, another living Australian great. Crawley sends him to deep backward square.

Is this happening? Both Australia bowlers hit to the boundary with their first Ashes balls? It never has before.

Next comes the reality check, as Ben Duckett nicks behind.

He departs but the cheers are instant as Ollie Pope enters the fray.

If one falls another will step in. Bazball has 25,000 believers in Birmingham.

The first hour is England's with 66 runs to the one Australian wicket - the second Australia's as they strike back.

What does it mean? Were Australia frightened? The debate will continue throughout the day and again when Australia wakes.

The Ashes is the series that never sleeps.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 14:57

    We need 350-400 minimum I would have thought.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 14:51

    Throwing it away. When we were 3 wickets down and everyone saying we are doing well I had the voice of Boycott in my head saying is it a good score with two more wickets added!

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 15:00

      Turtle replied:
      Thankfully Boycott is off the radio for good!

      Replaced by Alex Hartley who is far superior; although Boycott would probably punch her!

  • Comment posted by Earlsfieldowl, today at 14:47

    We’ll struggle to make 250 and Australia will probably get 500+ the good old fashioned way. This cavalier approach works against weaker attacks but Australia are far too consistent.

    They have been patient and taken the chances that have inevitably come.

    • Reply posted by Casper, today at 14:52

      Casper replied:
      100%

      silly and unlucky so far.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 14:31

    No sleep 'til 6:00pm ish on July 31st.

  • Comment posted by England Spurs, today at 14:30

    England 0-5 Australia

    • Reply posted by U936473647382, today at 14:34

      U936473647382 replied:
      So you think England will go all “Spursy”. ?

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 14:30

    4 wickets down.....England....creaking...cracking....creaking

    • Reply posted by Mason2016, today at 14:52

      Mason2016 replied:
      Stick to your own team mate. The one's who aren't test champions.

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 14:28

    With all the criticism he s faced it takes some testicular fortitude to smack the first ball outside off stump to the boundary. Congrats to Zac Crawley on his 50 hope to see more of the same in the rest of the series.

  • Comment posted by Snowster, today at 14:28

    All aboard the hype train.................. and TMS Commentary ruined for 20 minutes every time Jim Maxwell is on the mic, moaning about the 'flat' pitch just because England aren't 50-5 at lunch. Thankfully we get some respite with Aggers, Simon Mann & Isa Guha

    • Reply posted by 0w1b3aR, today at 14:33

      0w1b3aR replied:
      Pitch looks a belter to be fair.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 14:17

    Cricket should be on free to air television, I would love to be able to watch this series but I won't encourage the subscription channels that imo aren't good for the game be it cricket or football

    • Reply posted by Watery Fowls, today at 14:26

      Watery Fowls replied:
      That's down to the BBC ITV etc to bid enough for it.

  • Comment posted by Me Imperturbe, today at 14:16

    Gladiators ready...

  • Comment posted by Groucho, today at 14:13

    How many staff do the BBC have at today's test match? Do we need a lunchtime fluff article when Shemilt will try something lyrical at close of play?

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 14:59

      Turtle replied:
      Bazball is awesome.

      Geoffrey Boycott must be turning in his grave.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 14:13

    England on top, and Brook going like a train

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 14:28

      Vikram replied:
      maybe try waiting until he actually gets a score

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 14:12

    in your face Crawley detractor boys

    (drop Duckett! drop Pope! just kidding)

    • Reply posted by Earlsfieldowl, today at 14:47

      Earlsfieldowl replied:
      We need 100s not quick fire 60s pal

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 14:10

    No no no

    Would you prefer 90-0 at lunch or 124-3 ?

    Dumb question I know so why do some people think bazball is the right answer. Crawley hitting the first for 4 sums it all up - worked out at all right but it was a gamble - see what the wicket's doing first.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport