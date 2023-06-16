Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Essex opener Feroze Khushi's 61 came off 37 balls

Vitality Blast, South Group: Essex Eagles v Glamorgan Glamorgan 175-6 (20 overs): Carlson 43, Van der Gugten 33; Harmer 2-43 Essex Eagles 177-6 (16 overs): Khushi 61, Walter 43, Sams 41; McIlroy 4-36 Essex (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by four wickets

Feroze Khushi (61), Paul Walter (43) and Daniel Sams (41) blasted Essex to a sixth win from eight as they made short work of a Glamorgan target of 176.

Essex won by four wickets with four overs to spare, despite losing three early on to Jamie McIlroy.

Kiran Carlson (43) and Timm van der Gugten (33) were the only Glamorgan batters to get going against an economical home attack.

Sams (1-20) was particularly effective in limiting them to 175-6.

Essex collected their sixth win in eight games while Glamorgan are stuck on four victories after three defeats in a row.

Glamorgan, already without David Lloyd, Eddie Byrom, and Dan Douthwaite through injury, look to have South African batter Colin Ingram added to the casualty list as he appeared to pull a calf muscle that saw him limping early in his innings and did not field.

After being put in, Glamorgan enjoyed the first five overs with Carlson and Sam Northeast adding 54 before Northeast holed out for 15 off Sams, the first of three outfield catches calmly bagged by Paul Walter.

Ingram then went lame early on and soon skied a catch off Simon Harmer for seven.

Carlson's blitz, including five fours and two sixs, lasted just 25 balls before he dragged one from Shane Snater onto his stumps, with spinners Simon Harmer and Matt Critchley accounting for Chris Cooke (27) and Billy Root (21) as they tried to up the rate.

Van der Gugten smashed three sixes in his 14-ball cameo but Essex put the brakes on effectively as Glamorgan's total looked well below par.

Essex lost three early wickets to seamer McIlroy, including two in two balls in the first over.

But Khushi, undaunted, swung hard at the other end and found a willing ally in Walter as they raced to 66-3 in the powerplay and took their stand to 80 in eight.

Walter had collected three half-centuries in successive innings against Glamorgan and looked set for another, striking at more than 200 when he top-edged a catch off spinner Peter Hatzoglou.

Khushi fell in the next over after hitting four fours and four sixs, hammering a return catch to Van der Gugten to leave Glamorgan sniffing a breakthrough.

But Critchley (16 not out) and Sams kept their heads, the Australian's 41 coming off just 16 balls before McIlroy bowled him for a career-best 4-36.

Essex strolled to a comfortable double inside eight days to keep themselves firmly in the race while Glamorgan have lost momentum.