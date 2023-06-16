Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The first day of the Ashes was packed full of edge-of-your-seat moments and more than lived up to the hype.

England's attacking intent was underpinned by Joe Root's stellar century as he helped the hosts reach 393-8 before a surprise declaration from skipper Ben Stokes.

Australia survived a nervy four overs before the close in front of a raucous Edgbaston crowd as David Warner and Usman Khawaja reached 14-0.

Throughout the series BBC Sport will bring you a daily snapshot of all the major talking points, key stats, big interviews and more from every Test match.

Here's your Ashes digest from day one of the first Test.

Stat of the day - Crawley sets the tone

A lot has been made of how England's buccaneering approach under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum would fare against Australia. Opener Zak Crawley showed their intent to attack by unfurling a booming cover drive off the first ball of the day from Pat Cummins. It was a striking contrast to the manner in which England started their last Ashes series, when Rory Burns was bowled by a Mitchell Starc yorker at the Gabba.

Crawley then did the same to Josh Hazelwood's first ball, via a neat clip off his legs. This was the first recorded instance of England hitting the first ball from both opening Australia bowlers for four in a Test match.

Essential day-one reading

Quote of the day - Tuffers left stunned

"What?! What's going on? They've...declare...? They've declared?! Hold off."

Test Match Special analyst Phil Tufnell is exasperated and bamboozled by Stokes' surprise declaration while on commentary. It was the earliest first-innings declaration in Ashes history.

Image of the day - 'Remarkable' Root

England batter Joe Root shows his innovative strokeplay to hit the first six of the Ashes

Scott Boland was touted as the Australian bowler most suited to an Ashes contest in England. His ability to consistently hit an 'English length' - fuller outside off stump - was a venerated part of the tourists' attack. A slightly loose delivery from Boland was reverse scooped by Joe Root to the boundary for the first six of the Ashes. In Michael Vaughan's words, it was a "remarkable" shot from Root - not renowned for his six-hitting prowess - en route to his 30th Test century.

And finally...

An honourable mention for Travis Head's fielding howler...

...but Harry Brook will never forget his first Ashes innings after a bizarre dismissal.

