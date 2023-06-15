Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar were stabbed to death

England and Australia will pay tribute to the victims of the Nottingham attacks on day one of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Players and management will wear black armbands, while there will also be a moment's silence before play starts.

The same tributes will be paid on day one of the women's Ashes Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on 22 June.

Three people died after a series of attacks in Nottingham early on Tuesday morning.

University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, were stabbed, with another three people injured.

"The deeply distressing scenes witnessed in Nottingham this week have brought immense sorrow to everyone, particularly the cherished friends and families of the victims," said England men's Test captain Ben Stokes.

"It is impossible to express how much their lives and futures have been tragically disrupted.

"These events sadden the England cricket teams, and we are thinking about those affected at this harrowing time. As a gesture of respect, we will honour them by wearing black armbands."

Ms O'Malley-Kumar was a member of the England U16 and U18 hockey squads, as well as playing for Southgate Hockey Club and Woodford Wells Cricket Club in London.

Mr Webber was a "key member" of Bishops Hull Cricket Club and had been selected for the university team.

England women's captain Heather Knight said: "It was incredibly saddening to learn about the events that took place in Nottingham, and it felt a bit closer to home to learn that two of the victims had been cricket players.

"All of our thoughts are with the families and friends of everyone affected by the tragedy, and with the city of Nottingham."

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.