Rod Bransgrove said the announcement put the venue on the international map

The chairman of Hampshire cricket club has described how hosting an Ashes Test became an "obsession".

The Ageas Bowl will host a men's Ashes Test match for the first time in 2027.

"It was almost the only thing that was driving me at some stages...," Rod Bransgrove told the BBC.

The Hampshire venue will be the 10th UK ground to host a men's Ashes Test. It will also host a Women's Ashes Test in 2031.

The Ageas Bowl was redeveloped in 2008 in order to meet the criteria to host Tests

Venues for England's home internationals from 2025 to 2031 were announced on Wednesday.

Mr Bransgrove said: "I've run out of superlatives. All I can say is we're ecstatic to see it in writing."

The Ageas Bowl was opened in 2001 and has hosted several one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches.

It was redeveloped in 2008 in order to meet the criteria to host Tests.

"We've invested heavily in creating this international and Test match ground," Mr Bransgrove explained.

"So we've been hungry for more Test matches and particularly an Ashes Test."

Shane Warne

The ground has hosted seven Test matches, including three behind closed doors during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

It also hosted the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in 2021.

"People recognised our ground when we staged the World Test Championship... I think people realised it's a damn fine ground. It looks amazing on TV, it's a great place to be."

The chairman said the venue "kept on being overlooked, so to actually have arrived at the top table is quite overwhelming".

He added: "I wish to God [Shane Warne] could be here to see it."

Warne, who helped transform Hampshire over seven years at the club, died last year aged 52.

"It will be an emotional moment. I think we still miss him a lot."